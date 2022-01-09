What to watch: Sports events of the week | January 9-16

With a week having flown by, we are just getting started with 2022 and another wave of Covid that is set upon us. The second week of January 2022 has two major sports events to follow in Indian sports apart from the Indian Super League.

Badminton- 11th-16th January

Tuesday will see the Yonex-Sunrise India Open kick off with over 15 Indian shuttles taking part in different categories. It will definitely be something to keep an eye out for as we will see the return of Saina Nehwal and another potential renewed rivalry between Lakshya Sen and Loh Kean Yew.





Cricket- 11th January-15th January

The third India-South Africa test match will kick off this week and will definitely be a mega match given the stakes are high. India can win its first-ever test series on South African soil with the scores being tied 1-1. South Africa will be aiming to continue their brilliant performance in the previous test match by claiming victory in this series decider. Cape Town will play host to this blockbuster event so make sure you tune in.







