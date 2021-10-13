Badminton
Uber Cup LIVE - India v/s Thailand - Live Blog, Updates, Results, Score
Follow us for all the live updates from India's clash against Thailand in the 2021 Uber Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of India's clash against Thailand in the Uber Cup.
The previous Indian challenge against Scotland ended in victory with a 4-1 scoreline. India has officially qualified for the next round. Malvika Bansod and Aditi Bhatt will be headlining the singles challenge. Keep an eye out for Tasnim Mir as well in the singles event. This match will effectively decide the table toppers of the group and is undoubtedly set to be an exciting event.
Live Updates
- 13 Oct 2021 8:31 AM GMT
India loses match 2!
Hard luck for Ponnappa and Reddy as they lose out on the second game. With this India is trailing Thailand by 0-2.
- 13 Oct 2021 8:29 AM GMT
India-12 Thailand-18
Game 2 and Match 2 seems to slipping away as India let Thailand capitalise on unforced errors time and again.
- 13 Oct 2021 8:21 AM GMT
Halfway mark! India-8 Thailand-11
This game is relatively better off as India continue to give a good fight without letting Thailand take a huge lead.
- 13 Oct 2021 8:16 AM GMT
Set 2 begins!
India is leading by a score of 6-4.
- 13 Oct 2021 8:09 AM GMT
India-16 Thailand-21
The comeback is cut short as Thailand win set 1.
- 13 Oct 2021 8:08 AM GMT
India-16 Thailand-20
India gained a huge set of points in this half and have made some brilliant combinations to deny Thailand the game point.
- 13 Oct 2021 7:58 AM GMT
India-5 Thailand-14
Another point surge sees Thailand get 3 consecutive points post the break. The Indian duo has to step their game up right now.
- 13 Oct 2021 7:55 AM GMT
India-4 Thailand-11
The halfway mark is here and Thailand have a 7 point lead. The aim for India will be to recover at the beginning of the second half.
- 13 Oct 2021 7:52 AM GMT
India-3 Thailand-7
Not looking too good in the early stages as the Thai duo are playing their A game today.