India top medal tally at World Deaf Badminton Championships

The Indian contingent has left a mark of excellence at the 6th Senior World Deaf Badminton Championships held in São Paulo, Brazil, by securing two medals, one gold, and one silver.

Aaditya Yadav and Jerlin Jayaratchagan secured the gold medal in Women's doubles and Aaditya, a silver in the women's singles. India bagged a total of three medals and are level with South Korea at the top spot in the medal tally at the 6th Senior World Deaf Badminton Championships in São Paulo, Brazil.

In the Women's Doubles event, the dynamic duo of Aaditya Yadav and Jerlin Jayaratchagan showcased their remarkable teamwork and skills, leading to a thrilling comeback to reach the finals. Facing off against Taipei's Chiao-Yu Chiang and Yan-Ru Shen, India faced a setback in the first set, losing with a scoreline of 21-15. However, the Indian pair turned the tables in their favor in the next two sets with scores of 21-10 and 21-11.

In the finals, they squared off against Malaysia's Wei Ying Boon and Zu Tung Foo. India took the first set 19-21, narrowly lost the second 22-20, but made a triumphant comeback in the third set with a stylish score-line of 14-21, clinching the Gold for India.

Adding to India's medal haul, Aaditya Yadav displayed her brilliance in the Women's Singles event, reaching the finals after defeating Katrin Neudolt in the semi-finals. In an intense battle for the gold, she faced a formidable opponent in Korea's Min Kyeong Park. Though putting up a fierce fight, Aaditya ultimately settled for the silver medal.

6th Senior World Deaf Badminton C'ships UPDATE —



🥇Aaditya & Jerlin - Women's Doubles event

🥈Aaditya - Women's Singles event



Many congratulations to the duo!#Badminton 🏸| 📸: @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/T1c69bZy1i — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) July 25, 2023

Earlier this week, in the mixed team event final, the Indian representatives beat Japan to bring India a well-deserved gold medal. While the Japanese team had a stroke of luck at one point, it was the Indian squad that maintained control throughout the match, ultimately securing a convincing 3-1 victory.



As the curtains fall on the 6th Senior World Deaf Badminton Championships, the Indian contingent returns home victorious baggin a total of three medals, their heads held high, and hearts filled with pride.

Their exceptional achievements will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the growth and support of deaf athletes in India, fostering an environment of inclusivity and success in the world of badminton.