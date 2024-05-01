Thomas Cup: India finish runner ups in Group C after losing to Indonesia

It was not a happy outing for the Indian men's badminton team against Indonesia like last time as the defending champions lost 1-4 in a rematch of the 2022 Thomas Cup final on Wednesday.

In the Group C clash of the 2024 Thomas Cup, Indian shuttlers failed to turn up as only HS Prannoy won his match.

India went into the match with a strong lineup barring the scratch pair of Dhruv Kapil/Sai Pratheek in the second men's doubles.

Both India and Indonesia have already qualified for the quarterfinals of the prestigious event after winning their first two matches but the latter will progress to the knockouts as Group C toppers.

In the first match, HS Prannoy put the team ahead 1-0 after he staged a remarkable comeback to get the better of Anthony Ginting 13-21, 21-12, 21-12 in the opening match.



Despite losing the first game meekly, HS Prannoy made a solid comeback and completely outplayed Ginting who was guilty of many unforced errors.

However, it was downhill for India after the first win as the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down to Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana.

It is the same pair that dashed the Indian pair's hopes at the last All England Championship. Satwiksairaj and Chirag lost 22-24, 24-22, 21-19.

Satwik-Chirag had the advantage in both the second and third games but surrendered it as Indonesia levelled the tie at 1-1.

Lakshya Sen lost to reigning All England Championship men's singles winner Jonatan Christie 18-21 21-16 17-21. The 22-year-old Sen raised hopes when he claimed the second game with his impressive net play, but he could not get past a determined Christie in the decider.



In the fourth match, India's Dhruv Kapila and Sai Pratheek lost in straight games 22-20 21-11 to fancied Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin.

In the final match, which was a dead rubber, Kidmabi Srikanth lost to Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo. Srikanth won the opening game 21-19 but lost the second and third games 22-24,14-21 respectively.

Srikanth suffered from the same problem as Sat-Chi and didn't end the match when it was time to only lose at the end.

India will come up against a tough opposition in China in the quarter-finals of the tournament.