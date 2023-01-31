India placed in Group B for Asia Mixed Team Championships 2023

India will have the likes of Malaysia, UAE, and Kazakhstan in the Group B of the upcoming Asia Mixed Team Badminton Championships 2023. The tournament will take place in Dubai from the 14th to 19th of February.

The draw for the championships took place on Tuesday, 31st January where Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu was present as the Guest of Honour. The ceremony took place in the Dubai Sports Council.

A total of 17 teams will be vying for the coveted trophy as they are divided into three groups of four countries, and one group with five. The top seeds in the competition include China, Japan, Indonesia, and Malaysia, the last of which is present alongside India.

Japan and China have two medals each in the history of this competition, while Indonesia has one, and Malaysia none. Nonetheless, being a seeded team, the Malaysians will perhaps be the strongest contender for Indian in Group B.

The groups will go through a round-robin format where the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockouts quarter-finals stage.

India squad for Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023:

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy

Women's singles: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap



Men's doubles: Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy/Chirag Shetty, Krishna Prasad Garga/Vishnuvardhan Goud P



Women's doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam



Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto

Draws for Asia Mixed Team Championship 2023

Group A: China, South Korea, Singapore, Uzbekistan

Group B: India, Malaysia, UAE, Kazakhstan

Group C: Indonesia, Thailand, Bahrain, Syria, Lebanon

Group D: Japan, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Pakistan