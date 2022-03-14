Indian team wins 21 medals at Spanish Para-Badminton International 2022

Indian para-badminton stars kept their medal-winning streak going strongly at the 2022 Spanish Para-Badminton International (Level I) tournament which they capped off with 21 medals to show for.

Led by the likes of newly crowned World No. 1 Manasi Joshi and Tokyo gold medallist Pramod Bhagat, also the reigning World No. 1, the Indian contingent delivered a power-packed performance in only the second tournament of this BWF season.

Winning 6 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 8 bronze medals, the Indian para-badminton contingent really impressed at the Cartagena event.

Only recently, this very team bagged 34 medals from the Spanish Para-Badminton International (Level II) tournament which saw them loot 11 golds, 7 silvers and 16 bronze medals.

At the Spanish Para-Badminton International (Level I) event, Manasi Joshi (Women's Singles SL3), Nithya Sre (Women's Singles SH6), Raja/Krishna (Men's Doubles SH6), Raj/Parul (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Chirag/Raj (Men's Doubles SU5) and Nitesh/Tarun (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) bagged the yellow metal, taking the tally to a neat six.

On the other hand, the silver medallists included Pramod Bhagat (Men's Singles SL3), Mandeep Kaur (Women's Singles SL3), Tarun Dhillon (Men's Singles SL4), Krishna Nagar (Men's Singles SH6), Ruthick/Manasi (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5), Hardik/Ruthik (Men's Doubles SU5) and Pramod/Manoj (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4) to make up for the seven silvers.

Won Gold in Women's Singles and Silver in Mixed at Iberdrola Spanish Parabadminton open 2022 level 1.



Finally, in the bronze loot, Manoj Sarkar (Men's Singles SL3), Nitesh Kumar (Men's Singles SL3), Parul Parmar (Women's Singles SL3), Nilesh Gaikwad (Men's Singles SL4), Sukant Kadam (Men's Singles SL4), Arwaz/Deep (Men's Doubles SL3-SL4), Pramod/Palak (Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5) and Prem Ale/Abu Hubaida (Men's Doubles WH1-WH2) to clinch a whopping eight of the brown metal.



With the first two tournaments of the official BWF calendar going this well for the Indian para-badminton contingent, it can be safe to predict the rest of the year ahead which has some key events like the Asian Para Games 2022, to pan out in a similar fashion, as well.