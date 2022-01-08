BWF 2022 Yonex-Sunrise India Open: Preview,Indian players, where to watch

The BWF World Tour will kick off officially in New Delhi between January 11th-16th. The Yonex-Sunrise India Open is set to be the first major tournament where shuttlers from all over the world will battle it out to claim a large chunk of the total $400,000 prize money up for grabs. It is being held after a period of 2 years and will be played in the KD Jadhav Hall in the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.





Men's Singles

There are 5 Indian shuttlers who will be participating in the tournament in this category. Srikanth Kidambi, B Sai Praneeth, and Lakshya Sen are seeds 1,2, and 3 respectively. Sameer Verma and Prannoy Kumar are seed 6th and 8th respectively. The other competitors are 4th seed Kataphon Wangcharoen, 5th seed Loh Kean Yew and Tommy Sugiarto who will be the 7th seeded shuttler.

Women's Singles

PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will be representing India in this category. Sindhu is seeded in 1st place while Saina Nehwal is in 4th place. The other competitors to watch out for are Yeo Jia Min, Evgeniya Kosetskaya, Iris Wang and Busanan Ongbamrungphan.





Men's Doubles

There will be 4 pairs of Indians taking part among 8 teams in this category. Satwik Reddy and Chirag Shetty will be seed 2 and are the medal hopefuls in this category for India. B Sumeeth Reddy/Manu Atri(seed 5) Arjun MR/Dhruv Kapila(seed 6) and Vishnu Goud Panchala/Krishna Garaga(seed 7) are the other Indian shuttlers going for glory.

Women's Doubles

The women's doubles will also see the experienced duo of Ashwini Ponappa/N Sikki Reddy take up the title challenge as the second seed. They will be joined by Gayatri Gopichand/Tressa Jolly(seed 7) and Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat(seed 8).

Where will it be streamed?

Star Sports and Hotstar will be streaming this event live. You can also catch live updates from The Bridge website itself on the day of the tournament.















