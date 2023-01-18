India Open - Winners of Previous Editions

The India Open is an annual badminton event that was founded in 1973. It has been a regular feature on the BWF season calendar since 2008. The first three editions were "Grand Prix Gold" events, and in 2011, it upgraded to a "BWF Super-Series Tournament." It has been classified as a "BWF World Tour Super 500" event since 2018, and from this year (2023), it has been upgraded to a "BWF World Tour Super 750" event.

Performance by Nations

Position Nation Men's Singles (MS) Women's Singles (WS) Men's Doubles (MD) Women's Doubles (WD) Mixed Doubles (XD) Total 1 Indonesia 4 2 5 4 6 21 2 China 1 3 3 2 5 14 3 Denmark 4 0 2 0 2 8 3 India 3 3 1 0 1 8 3 Thailand 1 5 1 1 0 8

Indonesia leads the medal tally at 21, followed by China at 14. In terms of overall league performance, India is tied for third place with Denmark and Thailand at 8.

Winners- Editions of the Past Decade

The league has witnessed excellence and legends in making. The following table entails the list of the winners across the 8 editions that took place over the past decade.





Year Men's Singles Women's Singles Men's Doubles Women's Doubles Mixed Doubles 2013 Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia) Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) Liu Xiaolong / Qiu Zihan (China) Miyuki Maeda / Satoko Suetsuna (Japan) Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia) 2014 Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia) Wang Shixian (China) Mathias Boe / Carsten Mogensen (Denmark) Tang Yuanting / Yu Yang (China) Joachim Fischer Nielsen / Christinna Pedersen (Denmark) 2015 Srikanth Kidambi (India) Saina Nehwal (India) Chai Biao / Hong Wei (China) Misaki Matsutomo / Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) Liu Cheng / Bao Yixin (China) 2016 Kento Momota (Japan) Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) Misaki Matsutomo / Ayaka Takahashi (Japan) Lu Kai / Huang Yaqiong (China) 2017 Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) P.V. Sindhu (India) Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) Shiho Tanaka / Koharu Yonemoto (Japan) Lu Kai / Huang Yaqiong (China) 2018 Shi Yuqi (China) Belwen Zhang (U.S.A) Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia) Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia) Mathias Christiansen / Christinna Pedersen ( Denmark) 2019 Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) Lee Yang / Wang Chi-lin (Chinese Taipei) Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia) Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping (China) 2020* Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled 2021* Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled Cancelled 2022 Lakshya Sen (India) Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India) Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakam Aimsaard (Thailand) Terry Hee / Tan Wei Han (Singapore)

* The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Indian Winners

India has managed to win the Men's Singles and Women's Singles thrice, and Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles once each. We are yet to open our account in the Women's Doubles category. A summary of the Indian winners over the course of the league:

S.No. Year Category Winners 1 1981 Men's Singles Prakash Padukone 2 2010 Women's Singles Saina Nehwal 3 2010 Mixed Doubles Valiyaveetil Diju / Jwala Gutta 4 2015 Men's Singles Srikanth Kidambi 5 2015 Women's Singles Saina Nehwal 6 2017 Women's Singles P.V.Sindhu 7 2022 Men's Singles Lakshya Sen 8 2022 Men's Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

* All records are as of 2022