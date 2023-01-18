Badminton
India Open - Winners of Previous Editions
A look at the champions of the India Open over the previous decade.
The India Open is an annual badminton event that was founded in 1973. It has been a regular feature on the BWF season calendar since 2008. The first three editions were "Grand Prix Gold" events, and in 2011, it upgraded to a "BWF Super-Series Tournament." It has been classified as a "BWF World Tour Super 500" event since 2018, and from this year (2023), it has been upgraded to a "BWF World Tour Super 750" event.
Performance by Nations
|Position
|Nation
|Men's Singles (MS)
|Women's Singles (WS)
|Men's Doubles (MD)
|Women's Doubles (WD)
|Mixed Doubles (XD)
|Total
|1
|Indonesia
|4
|2
|5
|4
|6
|21
|2
|China
|1
|3
|3
|2
|5
|14
|3
|Denmark
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|8
|3
|India
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|8
|3
|Thailand
|1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|8
Winners- Editions of the Past Decade
|Year
|Men's Singles
|Women's Singles
|Men's Doubles
|Women's Doubles
|Mixed Doubles
|2013
|Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)
|Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
|Liu Xiaolong / Qiu Zihan (China)
|Miyuki Maeda / Satoko Suetsuna (Japan)
|Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia)
|2014
Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)
|Wang Shixian (China)
|Mathias Boe / Carsten Mogensen (Denmark)
|Tang Yuanting / Yu Yang (China)
|Joachim Fischer Nielsen / Christinna Pedersen (Denmark)
|2015
|Srikanth Kidambi (India)
|Saina Nehwal (India)
|Chai Biao / Hong Wei (China)
|Misaki Matsutomo / Ayaka Takahashi (Japan)
|Liu Cheng / Bao Yixin (China)
|2016
|Kento Momota (Japan)
|Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
|Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
|Lu Kai / Huang Yaqiong (China)
|2017
|Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
|P.V. Sindhu (India)
|Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)
|Mathias Christiansen / Christinna Pedersen ( Denmark)
|2019
|Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)
|Lee Yang / Wang Chi-lin (Chinese Taipei)
Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)
|Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping (China)
|2020*
|Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
|2021*
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
Cancelled
|2022
|Lakshya Sen (India)
|Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India)
|Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakam Aimsaard (Thailand)
|Terry Hee / Tan Wei Han (Singapore)
* The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
Indian Winners
India has managed to win the Men's Singles and Women's Singles thrice, and Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles once each. We are yet to open our account in the Women's Doubles category. A summary of the Indian winners over the course of the league:
|S.No.
|Year
|Category
|Winners
|1
|1981
|Men's Singles
|Prakash Padukone
|2
|2010
|Women's Singles
|Saina Nehwal
|3
|2010
|Mixed Doubles
|Valiyaveetil Diju / Jwala Gutta
|4
|2015
|Men's Singles
|Srikanth Kidambi
|5
|2015
|Women's Singles
|Saina Nehwal
|6
|2017
|Women's Singles
|P.V.Sindhu
|7
|2022
|Men's Singles
|Lakshya Sen
|8
|2022
|Men's Doubles
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty
* All records are as of 2022