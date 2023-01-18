Log In
Badminton

India Open - Winners of Previous Editions

A look at the champions of the India Open over the previous decade.

Indian Shuttlers who have won the India Open in the previous editions

By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Published: 18 Jan 2023 5:59 AM GMT

The India Open is an annual badminton event that was founded in 1973. It has been a regular feature on the BWF season calendar since 2008. The first three editions were "Grand Prix Gold" events, and in 2011, it upgraded to a "BWF Super-Series Tournament." It has been classified as a "BWF World Tour Super 500" event since 2018, and from this year (2023), it has been upgraded to a "BWF World Tour Super 750" event.

Performance by Nations

PositionNationMen's Singles (MS)Women's Singles (WS)Men's Doubles (MD)Women's Doubles (WD)Mixed Doubles (XD)Total
1Indonesia4254621
2China1332514
3Denmark402028
3India331018
3Thailand151108
Indonesia leads the medal tally at 21, followed by China at 14. In terms of overall league performance, India is tied for third place with Denmark and Thailand at 8.

Winners- Editions of the Past Decade

The league has witnessed excellence and legends in making. The following table entails the list of the winners across the 8 editions that took place over the past decade.


YearMen's SinglesWomen's SinglesMen's DoublesWomen's DoublesMixed Doubles
2013Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)Liu Xiaolong / Qiu Zihan (China)Miyuki Maeda / Satoko Suetsuna (Japan)Tontowi Ahmad / Liliyana Natsir (Indonesia)
2014

Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia)

Wang Shixian (China)Mathias Boe / Carsten Mogensen (Denmark)Tang Yuanting / Yu Yang (China)Joachim Fischer Nielsen / Christinna Pedersen (Denmark)
2015Srikanth Kidambi (India)Saina Nehwal (India)Chai Biao / Hong Wei (China)Misaki Matsutomo / Ayaka Takahashi (Japan)Liu Cheng / Bao Yixin (China)
2016Kento Momota (Japan)Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
Misaki Matsutomo / Ayaka Takahashi (Japan)
Lu Kai / Huang Yaqiong (China)
2017Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)P.V. Sindhu (India)
Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
Shiho Tanaka / Koharu Yonemoto (Japan)
Lu Kai / Huang Yaqiong (China)
2018
Shi Yuqi (China)
Belwen Zhang (U.S.A)
Marcus Fernaldi Gideon / Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo (Indonesia)
Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)Mathias Christiansen / Christinna Pedersen ( Denmark)
2019
Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand)Lee Yang / Wang Chi-lin (Chinese Taipei)

Greysia Polii / Apriyani Rahayu (Indonesia)

Wang Yilyu / Huang Dongping (China)
2020*Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

2021*

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

Cancelled

2022Lakshya Sen (India)Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand)Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty (India)Benyapa Aimsaard / Nuntakam Aimsaard (Thailand)Terry Hee / Tan Wei Han (Singapore)

* The 2020 and 2021 editions were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Indian Winners

India has managed to win the Men's Singles and Women's Singles thrice, and Men's Doubles and Mixed Doubles once each. We are yet to open our account in the Women's Doubles category. A summary of the Indian winners over the course of the league:

S.No.YearCategoryWinners
11981Men's SinglesPrakash Padukone
22010Women's SinglesSaina Nehwal
32010Mixed DoublesValiyaveetil Diju / Jwala Gutta
42015Men's SinglesSrikanth Kidambi
52015Women's SinglesSaina Nehwal
62017Women's SinglesP.V.Sindhu
72022Men's SinglesLakshya Sen
82022Men's DoublesSatwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty

* All records are as of 2022

