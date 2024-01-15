India Open 2024 - Round of 32: When and where to watch, date, time, live streaming, venue

The BWF India Open 2024 - Round of 32 will begin on January 16, 2024, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, India, live on JioCinema. The Super 750 series event will see some of the world’s best shuttlers compete for glory alongside a strong home contingent. The men’s singles line-up will have four Indians in the mix. Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will face each other in the Round of 32. Kidambi Srikanth will face Lee Cheuk Yiu (Hong Kong) while the No. 8 seed HS Prannoy will face a tricky opponent in Chou Tien-chen (Chinese Taipei).

In men’s doubles, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will compete in the Round of 32 against Lee Fang-jen and Lee Fang-chih (Chinese Taipei).



The women’s doubles line-up will have two Indian entries. Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will compete in the Round of 32 against Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai (Thailand). Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will compete against Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan).



Top players from around the world like Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Kodai Naraoka (Japan), Li Shi Feng (China), Carolina Marin (Spain), An Se Young (South Korea), and Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), among others, will be in action.



Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming BWF India Open 2024 - Round of 32 live coverage and broadcast:



What: BWF India Open 2024 - Round of 32



When: 16th January 2024



Where: New Delhi, India

Time: 9:00 AM onwards

Live streaming in India: JioCinema

