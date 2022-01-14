India Open, Day 4 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag eye semi-final berth — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates

Day 4 of the India Open 2022 Badminton tournament will feature the quarter-final stage, with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, among others in action at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.

The tournament was hit by Covid when BWF announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. All seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven.