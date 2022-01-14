Badminton
India Open, Day 4 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag eye semi-final berth — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates
Day 4 of the India Open 2022 Badminton tournament will feature the quarter-final stage, with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, among others in action at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.
The tournament was hit by Covid when BWF announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. All seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven.
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2022 11:30 AM GMT
After a 16 minute tussle, Satwik-Chirag wrap up first game!
Satwik-Chirag have trouble on their hands in form of their opponents from Singapore but they are able to tame it in 16 minutes to take the opening game 21-18.
They have to be careful in Game 2!
- 14 Jan 2022 11:26 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag shows aggression at the net!
Satwik-Chirag leads 17-16 in the opening game but the Singaporeans are keeping a lot of pressure on the World No. 10 duo!
- 14 Jan 2022 11:23 AM GMT
Loh/Hee keep a very close tab on Satwik-Chirag!
It si 14 ALL on the board as Satwik-Chirag make errors
- 14 Jan 2022 11:18 AM GMT
Good lifts and smashes from Satwik-Chirag!
Satwik-Chirag make headway here as they get the lead in the mid-game interval at 11-8!
- 14 Jan 2022 11:16 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag finding edges and going for the kill!
Satwik-Chirag have switched things up here fast and leads 8-5 now in the opening game!
- 14 Jan 2022 11:14 AM GMT
Quick rallies to start off the match - it is 3 ALL!
Attacks from the get-go from both pairs as both are just about settling into this match! Let's go Satwik-Chirag!
- 14 Jan 2022 11:08 AM GMT
Players are on court - let's go!
Satwik-Chirag are on court and we are going to begin soon!
Players are warming up.
- 14 Jan 2022 11:00 AM GMT
Next up - we have Satwik-Chirag coming next!
Satwik-Chirag will be going up against Loh Kean Yew's elder brother today for a place in the semis!!
- 14 Jan 2022 10:33 AM GMT
LAKSHYA SEN DOES IT! He is into the semis!
What a show, guys, what a show! Lakshya Sen manages to hold off HS Prannoy in a thriller and wins the clash with just 1 minute shy of an hour, 21-14, 9-21, 14-21! Let's go, Sen!!!