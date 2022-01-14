Log In
Badminton

India Open, Day 4 LIVE: Satwik-Chirag eye semi-final berth — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates

Day 4 of the India Open 2022 Badminton tournament will feature the quarter-final stage, with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, among others in action. Follow our LIVE blog for all updates.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy at the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022 (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-14T17:00:09+05:30

Day 4 of the India Open 2022 Badminton tournament will feature the quarter-final stage, with the likes of PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, among others in action at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Stadium, in New Delhi.

The tournament was hit by Covid when BWF announced on Thursday that seven players tested positive for coronavirus. All seven were Indians and Kidambi Srikanth and Ashwini Ponnappa were among the seven.

Follow The Bridge's LIVE Blog for every update from the tournament.

Live Updates

Badminton PV Sindhu Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy 
