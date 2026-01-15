India Open 2026: BWF acknowledges hygiene, climate, animal control issue; confident of hosting World C'ships in Delhi

Amidst the furore over unhygienic courts, cold temperatures, and bird poop at the 2026 India Open Super 750 at the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Delhi, the Badminton World Federation stressed that the arena is an upgrade over the KD Jadhav Stadium where the tournament was held previously.

"The feedback received — both positive and constructive — is invaluable in shaping the best possible environment for this tournament and future championships," a statement from the federation read.

The apex body acknowledged that the seasonal conditions have posed challenges and also acknowledged the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) efforts to control whatever they can.

"Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure," the statement read.

"While some areas of implementation, including general cleanliness and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has acted promptly to address these concerns."

The BWF also stressed that the players have expressed positive feedback regarding the stadium in general and that they are confident off successfully hosting the 2026 BWF World Championships at the venue.

"Players have also noted the positive enhancements to the playing surface and flooring, gymnasium, and medical facilities," the statement read.

"The move to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex provides greater space for athletes and officials and meets BWF’s Field of Play requirements for hosting the BWF World Championships. Insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world-class experience in August, where the seasonal issues are not expected being as severe," it added.

The Badminton World Federation's response comes after players had complained of breathing issues and unhygienic environment at the venue.

Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt had raised issues of birds and bird poop at the arena, which was denied by the BAI on Tuesday.

However, bird shit briefly halted the match between HS Prannoy and Loh Kean Yew just two days later on Thursday.

World No 3 Anders Antonsen also blamed his decision of pulling out of the event to the hazardous level of air pollution in the Indian national capital.

Loh Kean Yew also mentioned that he has been breathing less and his stamina has gone down due to the pollution levels in the city.

A monkey was also spotted in the stands during the second day's play on Wednesday.