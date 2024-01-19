Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India Open Live: HS Prannnoy, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

Catch all the live updates of the Quarterfinal matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Friday.

HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will play at the India Open 2024

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 19 Jan 2024 11:50 AM GMT

India Open 2024 LIVE: On Friday, we are into quarterfinals stage of India Open Super 750 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi.

The two Indian representation has book their place in this round. HS Prannoy will lock horns with Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in men singles category.

While, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has a tough task in the quarterfinals where they are facing Danish top pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.

BadmintonIndia Open
