India Open Live: HS Prannnoy, Satwik-Chirag in action - Blog, Scores, Updates, Results

India Open 2024 LIVE: On Friday, we are into quarterfinals stage of India Open Super 750 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi.

The two Indian representation has book their place in this round. HS Prannoy will lock horns with Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei in men singles category.

While, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has a tough task in the quarterfinals where they are facing Danish top pair of Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen.