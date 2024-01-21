Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India open Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finishes on the Runners-up position

Catch all the live updates of the Final matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Badminton
Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Source: BAI) 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 21 Jan 2024 12:36 PM GMT

The final day of biggest BWF World Tour event of India, The India Open Super 750 tournament concluded here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Sunday.

The Indian hopes were lying on the India no.1 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

They were up against the World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seong Jae of South Korea but loses out in a tight three game (21-15, 11-21, 18-21) match and finishes out as a runner-up from the tournament.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2024-01-21 09:30:55
BadmintonIndia Open
