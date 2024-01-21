India open Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finishes on the Runners-up position

The final day of biggest BWF World Tour event of India, The India Open Super 750 tournament concluded here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Sunday.

The Indian hopes were lying on the India no.1 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

They were up against the World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seong Jae of South Korea but loses out in a tight three game (21-15, 11-21, 18-21) match and finishes out as a runner-up from the tournament.

As it happened: