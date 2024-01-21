Badminton
India open Highlights: Satwik-Chirag finishes on the Runners-up position
Catch all the live updates of the Final matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Sunday.
The final day of biggest BWF World Tour event of India, The India Open Super 750 tournament concluded here at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, New Delhi on Sunday.
The Indian hopes were lying on the India no.1 men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.
They were up against the World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seong Jae of South Korea but loses out in a tight three game (21-15, 11-21, 18-21) match and finishes out as a runner-up from the tournament.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 21 Jan 2024 12:06 PM GMT
Satwik-Chirag loses after Chirag finds the net
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 18-21 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 12:05 PM GMT
Match points for Koreans
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 18-20 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 12:03 PM GMT
Koreans two points away from the win
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 16-19 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 12:01 PM GMT
The match is highly tensed in the closing moments
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 15-17 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:58 AM GMT
Koreans maintaing the lead of 2-3 points
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 13-16 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:55 AM GMT
Two errors on the net from Chirag
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 10-14 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:53 AM GMT
A service error from the Koreans
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 8-12 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:50 AM GMT
Chirag finds the net again, going into mid game trailing big
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 6-11 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:47 AM GMT
Korean showing good net play, extending the lead
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 4-8 Kang-Seo
- 21 Jan 2024 11:45 AM GMT
Chirag miss the smash at back court
Game 3:-Satwik-Chirag 3-6 Kang-Seo