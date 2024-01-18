India Open Live: Satwik-Chirag, HS Prannoy in action-Scores, Blog, Results, Updates

India Open Live: The third day of India Open Super 750 takes place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.

Three Indian representation are still left in the competition. Two of them, experienced star HS Prannoy and youngster Priyanshu Rajawat will go head-on against each other in a fight for the ticket of the quarterfinals in front of massive home crowd.

In men's doubles, the world no.2 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face a tricky Chinese Taipei pair of Yang Po Han and Lu Ching Yao in the second round clash.

