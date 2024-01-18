Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India Open Live: Satwik-Chirag, HS Prannoy in action-Scores, Blog, Results, Updates

Catch all the live updates of the Round of 16 matches of India Open Super 750 in New Delhi on Thursday.

HS Prannoy in men's singles and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men's doubles will play in Round of 16 at India Open 2024

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 Jan 2024 1:15 PM GMT

India Open Live: The third day of India Open Super 750 takes place at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi on Thursday.

Three Indian representation are still left in the competition. Two of them, experienced star HS Prannoy and youngster Priyanshu Rajawat will go head-on against each other in a fight for the ticket of the quarterfinals in front of massive home crowd.

In men's doubles, the world no.2 pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will face a tricky Chinese Taipei pair of Yang Po Han and Lu Ching Yao in the second round clash.

Follow all the live updates here:


Live Updates

2024-01-18 10:30:16
