India Open Live: Satwik-Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth will be in action-blog, scores, updates, results

India Open 2024 LIVE: The second day of India Open Super 750, will take place today at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at IG Stadium, New Delhi.

India no.1 men's double pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will start their campaign at the event. In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth will take on Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong in the first round clash.

Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa will try to continue their good form in front of the home crowd, when they will start their campaign at the India Open while Aakarshi Kashyap, a lone compatriot in women singles for India facing the Olympic Champion Chen Yufei of China.

