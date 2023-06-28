Badminton
Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India clubbed with Malaysia, Hong Kong
Indian badminton team has been drawn with Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Malayisa in the Badminton Asia Junior Championship team event.
The Junior Indian badminton team has been clubbed with Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh in Group C in the mixed team event of the Badminton Asia Junior Championship in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.
With Malaysia and Hong Kong in the group, India will have to fight hard to make it to the knock-out stages.
The continental championship returns after a four-year break owing to COVID-19. In the 2019 edition of the tournament, Thailand emerged as the champion, while Indonesia took the silver. China and South Korea ended with the bronze medal.
India progressed to the quarter-finals defeating Mongolia and Macau in the group stage but lost 3-0 to Indonesia in the knockout game.
The tournament will start on the 7th of July 2023 with the group stage matches. India is slated to face Bangladesh first, followed by Malaysia and Hong Kong.
The complete Indian Junior Badminton Team for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships is as follows:
Boys' Singles: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi
Girls' Singles: Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb
Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora / Mayank Rana
Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma / Tanvi Sharma, Karnika Sree S / Taneesha Singh
Mixed Doubles: Samarveer / Radhika Sharma, Arulmurugan R / Srinidhi N