Badminton Asia Junior C'ship: India clubbed with Malaysia, Hong Kong

The Junior Indian badminton team has been clubbed with Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh in Group C in the mixed team event of the Badminton Asia Junior Championship in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

With Malaysia and Hong Kong in the group, India will have to fight hard to make it to the knock-out stages.

The continental championship returns after a four-year break owing to COVID-19. In the 2019 edition of the tournament, Thailand emerged as the champion, while Indonesia took the silver. China and South Korea ended with the bronze medal.

India progressed to the quarter-finals defeating Mongolia and Macau in the group stage but lost 3-0 to Indonesia in the knockout game.

Here is the Mixed Team Draw Results for the upcoming BNI Badminton Asia Championships 2023! 🏸🏸🏸



Which country are you rooting for? 🤔👇🏻#Badminton #BadmintonAsia #BAJC2023 pic.twitter.com/HTH7vZLa15 — Badminton Asia (@Badminton_Asia) June 27, 2023

The tournament will start on the 7th of July 2023 with the group stage matches. India is slated to face Bangladesh first, followed by Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The complete Indian Junior Badminton Team for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships is as follows:



Boys' Singles: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi

Girls' Singles: Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora / Mayank Rana

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma / Tanvi Sharma, Karnika Sree S / Taneesha Singh

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer / Radhika Sharma, Arulmurugan R / Srinidhi N