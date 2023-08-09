India drawn in Group D of BWF World Junior Championships 2023

India have been drawn in Group D of the BWF World Junior Championships 2023 alongside Germany, Brazil, Cook Island and Dominican Republic. The BWF World Junior Championships is scheduled to take place in Spokane, USA from September 25.

India are seeded 10th in this event and are the second seeds in their group after sixth seeds Germany. India are expected to progress from the group stages in the team event if they can get the better of Germany, but are likely to face a tough test in Malaysia in the first knockout round. Malaysia are fourth seeds and one of the best junior badminton nations in the world.

BWF World Junior Mixed Team Championships 2023(Suhandinata Cup)📍 The Podium – Spokane, Washington, USA 🇺🇸🗓️ 25-30 September 2023Official Group Stage DrawGROUP A:A1 🇨🇳 CHINAA2 🇰🇷 KOREAA3 🇦🇺 AUSTRALIAA4 🇳🇱 NETHERLANDSA5 🇳🇴 NORWAYGROUP B:B1 🇯🇵 JAPANB2 🇨🇦 CANADAB3… pic.twitter.com/1tE6RLnOWJ — Giarc Nibisna (@craigansibin) August 9, 2023

Ayush Shetty and Unnati Hooda will spearhead the Indian challenge as Badminton Association of India (BAI) announced the sixteen member Indian squad last week. Odisha Open, 2022 Champion, Unnati Hooda will lead the girls’ singles section. The two-time U19 All India Junior Ranking Champion, Ayush Shetty, will lead the boys' singles section.

The prestigious BWF World Junior Championships kicks off with the mixed team championships on September 25 and the individual event will commence from October 2.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)

Boys' Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, Nicholas Nathan Raj

Girls' Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, Shriyanshi Valishetty

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)

Boys' Singles: Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy

Girls' Singles: Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar