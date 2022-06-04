Badminton
Badminton Association of India releases domestic calendar for first time since 2019
The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, released the domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season. This is the first time since 2019 that the national body has announced a full-fledged domestic calendar, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.
BAI has already sent in the circular signed by general secretary Sanjay Mishra, vice-president Sekhar Biswas and tournament committee convener Omar Rashid to all the state federations.
Here's how the domestic badminton calendar for 2022-23 looks like:
June 19-25
All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Hyderabad
June 28-July 4
All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Mohali
July 2-5
All India Inter-Institutional tournament, Guwahati
July 7-13
Krishna Khaitan U-19 All India Junior tournament, Panchkula
July 15-21
All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Goa
July 23-30
All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament, Goa
August 1-20
Slots are allotted for various state tournaments
August 21-27
All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Guwahati
August 28-September 4
All India Masters Ranking tournament, Ooty
August 30-September 4
India Junior International Grand Prix, Pune
September 6-11
Inter-State Zonal Championships
North Zone - Srinagar
South Zone - Cochin
East Zone - Gorakhpur
West Zone - Latur
North East Zone - Agartala
Central Zone - To be decided
September
India Junior International Challenge (Hyderabad)
India International Challenge (Raipur)
India International Challenge (Nagpur)
September 18-24
All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Jamshedpur)
September 26-October 2
All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Raipur)
September 26-30
Badminton U-21 South Asian Regional Championships (Guwahati)
October 3-9
VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Pune)
October 11-16
Infosys Foundation India International Challenge (Bengaluru)
October 16-23
All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament: (Vijayawada)
October 23-30
All India Masters Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)
October 31-November 6
All India Senior Ranking tournament (Visakhapatnam)
November 7-13
All India Senior Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)
November 13-20
All India Masters Ranking tournament (KIIT Bhubaneswar)
November 16-20
Mini U-11 National Championships (Noida)
November 23-27
Sub-Junior U-13 National Championships (Lucknow)
November 30-December 7
Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 National Championships (Bhubaneswar)
December 10-16
Junior U-19 National Championships (Bengaluru)
December 22-28
Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bareilly)
January 8-14
All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chandigarh)
January 16-22
All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chennai)
January 27-Feb 3
All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Panchkula)
February 5-12
All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Jaipur)
February 19-23
84th Senior National Championships (Pune)
March 4-11
All India Senior Ranking tournament (KIIT, Bhubaneswar)
March 13-19
All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bahadurgarh)
March 19-26
Indian Masters National Championships (Goa)