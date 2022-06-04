CWG Begin In
Badminton

Badminton Association of India releases domestic calendar for first time since 2019

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, released the domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season.

PV Sindhu (Source: AFP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-04T11:52:53+05:30

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, released the domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season. This is the first time since 2019 that the national body has announced a full-fledged domestic calendar, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.

BAI has already sent in the circular signed by general secretary Sanjay Mishra, vice-president Sekhar Biswas and tournament committee convener Omar Rashid to all the state federations.

Here's how the domestic badminton calendar for 2022-23 looks like:

Badminton calendar for 2022-23

June 19-25

All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Hyderabad

June 28-July 4

All India Sub-Junior U-13 Ranking tournament, Mohali

July 2-5

All India Inter-Institutional tournament, Guwahati

July 7-13

Krishna Khaitan U-19 All India Junior tournament, Panchkula

July 15-21

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Goa

July 23-30

All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament, Goa

August 1-20

Slots are allotted for various state tournaments

August 21-27

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament, Guwahati

August 28-September 4

All India Masters Ranking tournament, Ooty

August 30-September 4

India Junior International Grand Prix, Pune

September 6-11

Inter-State Zonal Championships

North Zone - Srinagar

South Zone - Cochin

East Zone - Gorakhpur

West Zone - Latur

North East Zone - Agartala

Central Zone - To be decided

September

India Junior International Challenge (Hyderabad)

India International Challenge (Raipur)

India International Challenge (Nagpur)

September 18-24

All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Jamshedpur)

September 26-October 2

All India U-13 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament (Raipur)

September 26-30

Badminton U-21 South Asian Regional Championships (Guwahati)

October 3-9

VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Pune)

October 11-16

Infosys Foundation India International Challenge (Bengaluru)

October 16-23

All India U-15 and U-17 Sub-Junior Ranking tournament: (Vijayawada)

October 23-30

All India Masters Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)

October 31-November 6

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Visakhapatnam)

November 7-13

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Hyderabad)

November 13-20

All India Masters Ranking tournament (KIIT Bhubaneswar)

November 16-20

Mini U-11 National Championships (Noida)

November 23-27

Sub-Junior U-13 National Championships (Lucknow)

November 30-December 7

Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 National Championships (Bhubaneswar)

December 10-16

Junior U-19 National Championships (Bengaluru)

December 22-28

Akhilesh Das Gupta Memorial All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bareilly)

January 8-14

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chandigarh)

January 16-22

All India U-19 Junior Ranking tournament (Chennai)

January 27-Feb 3

All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Panchkula)

February 5-12

All India Sub-Junior U-15 and U-17 Ranking tournament (Jaipur)

February 19-23

84th Senior National Championships (Pune)

March 4-11

All India Senior Ranking tournament (KIIT, Bhubaneswar)

March 13-19

All India Senior Ranking tournament (Bahadurgarh)

March 19-26

Indian Masters National Championships (Goa)





