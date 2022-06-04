Badminton Association of India releases domestic calendar for first time since 2019

The Badminton Association of India (BAI), on Friday, released the domestic calendar for the 2022-23 season. This is the first time since 2019 that the national body has announced a full-fledged domestic calendar, thanks to the covid-19 pandemic.



BAI has already sent in the circular signed by general secretary Sanjay Mishra, vice-president Sekhar Biswas and tournament committee convener Omar Rashid to all the state federations.

Here's how the domestic badminton calendar for 2022-23 looks like: