Asia Mixed Team C'ships: India defeats Malayisa, will face Hong Kong in quarters

India reached the quarter-finals of Badminton Asia Mixed team championships after defeating Malaysia 4-1 and topping the table in group B.

It was a complete domination from India in the game with India winning four out of five matches.

India started well as Prannoy came back from behind to fight and defeat World number 4 Lee Zii Jia in a 70 minute marathon match.

Lee Zii Jia started with a 21-18 win the first game but Prannoy came back strongly after winning the second game 21-13. In the decider, Prannoy cruising towards a win but Lee decided to put up a fight and saved four match points to take it to 23-23.

Prannoy was extremely composed in the last moments and won the game with a score line 18-21, 21-13, 25-23.

On the other hand, PV Sindhu just took 34 minutes to blaze past her inexperienced opponent. Sindhu defeated Ling Ching Wong in the first game with relatively ease. In the second game, Wong dominated Sindhu and took a 11-8 lead.



PV Sindhu displayed her class in coming back from that score to win the game 21-13, 21-17 giving India a lead of 2-0.

But the men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Chirag Shetty suffered a 16-21, 10-21 defeat to the duo of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik as Malaysia made it 1-2 as they were no match to the World Champions.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand stunned Commonwealth Games champions and world number 5 pair Pearly Tan and Thinnah Muralitharan as they defeated the Malaysian pair 23-21, 21-15 to hand India an unassailable 3-1 lead.

The mixed doubles pair of Ishan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro completed the formality as they defeated Chen/Toh by 21-19, 19-21, 21-16.

India will face Hong Kong in the quarter-finals tomorrow.