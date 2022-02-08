India put with defending champs in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 draw

The upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 has revealed the draw for the tournament scheduled to be held in Shah Alam, Malaysia from 15th to 20th February. The continental team event that will act as qualifiers for the Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, sees the Indian men's and women's teams placed in relatively decent groups save for the defending champions of the Asian event to worry about in their respective groups.

The Indian men's team looks strong with World Championships bronze medallist and India Open winner Lakshya Sen leading the pack of youngsters and they have been placed in Group A. The other countries in this group include Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong.

Only Indonesia, who are the three-time defending champions will have to be kept in check for India in this draw. With the likes of Lakshya Sen and Kiran George in the forefront though, India does not need to worry so much.

In Group B, hosts Malaysia is placed with Japan, Singapore and Kazakhstan. However, Malaysia will have All England Open champion Lee Zii Jia on their side to lead the way.

These are the draw results of the 2022 Selangor Badminton Asia Team Championships!



Which country are you rooting for?

The Indian women's team will be led by the likes of Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha - all players who have enjoyed success very recently playing in the India leg of the BWF tour in January. Placed in Group Y the Indian women's team have Japan and Malaysia in their group.

Japan, who is the defending champion is also present and therefore this young brigade of Indian women will have to be careful. However, given the streak they are on to cause upsets, it'll be exciting to see what this bunch of youngsters do in the absence of the trusted PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal expertise.



Indian squad for upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships 2022 in Malaysia



Wishing all the very best to the team!

The top two teams from each group in both the men's and women's team events will advance to the semi-finals and also earn automatic qualification to the Thomas Cup finals in Bangkok on May 17-22.

