India completes a hat-trick of Olympic medals in Badminton

PV Sindhu, today, clinched a bronze medal in the women's singles at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. The 26-year-old defeated China's He Bingjiao 21-13, 21-15 in straight sets to bring home the brown metal from Tokyo.



The highest-ranked badminton player from India, PV Sindhu, looked unstoppable as she absolutely dominated the Chinese right from the word go. The Indian was on point with her smashes and net play and gave Bingjiao no chance.

Before this match, Bingjiao had a better head to head record against Sindhu, but none of it mattered as the Padma Shri awardee seemed to be out on a mission.

While this was PV Sindhu's second Olympic medal and she has also successfully equalled Sushil Kumar as India's most successful Olympian.

Besides, it also helped India complete a hat-trick of medals in badminton at the Olympics.

India's golden run in badminton at the Olympics started during the 2012 London Games when Saina Nehwal clinched the women's singles after China's Wang Xin retired from their bronze medal match due to an injury.

It has been a rosy road for India since with PV Sindhu clinching a silver at 2016 in Rio de Janeiro after falling to a defeat against the Spaniard Carolina Marin and now winning a bronze in Tokyo.