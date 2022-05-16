IAS officer bashed on Internet for crediting India's Thomas Cup win to mosquito racquet

Drawing quite the electrifying reactions, IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay's tweet suggesting the Indian badminton team's Thomas Cup success is related to the over-familiarity of Indians with the household mosquito racquet, has gone viral for the wrong reasons.

On 15th May, India scripted history as the Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty-led badminton team defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in their maiden final at the World Team Championships, defeating them in a 3-0 whitewash to lift the Thomas Cup title.

Ending a 73-year-long wait for a medal, the badminton team's achievement has been hailed as similar and momentuos as the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup-winning glory.

While newspaper front pages had a field day, splashing images of this jubilant team and social media ran tizzy with the likes of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, actors, politicians, other athletes and fans in general, sending in their wishes - IAS Somesh Upadhyay's attempt at a "poor joke" has caused quite the ruckus meanwhile.

Posting a tweet with the caption, "Indonesians are amazed how the Indians got better than them in badminton." and the image of a mosquito racquet instead of a badminton one to go with it, the civil servant of the top order has earned quite the virual wrath with the likes of cricketer Amit Mishra also calling the IAS's comment as "distasteful".

This is not only distasteful but also insulting the achievement of our badminton heroes. https://t.co/QFWWKKw55t — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 16, 2022

Most fans have naturally taken offence to this comparison and have expressed how it is disrespectful to the heroes who brought home the Cup, finally.



Here's how social media has responsded to IAS Somesh Upadhyay:

1.

I just don't understand how comfortably he is undermining the efforts and hardwork of winning such a prestigious world event! And he is a literate and a high class official! Still he feels no shame in bringing the glory of his own country and its heroes down! https://t.co/rlb4WrPPxL — Dr. Palak Singh (@thatsmePalak) May 16, 2022

2.

I request you sir to kindly lift up the smash of Anthony Ginting using this racquet just once



Now some defending will come, saying it's just a joke, few days back when an IAS won medal, then why there were no jokes?

Why everyone from the fraternity was tweeting with garlands? https://t.co/3Lehz3GtFc — रात का सैनिटाइजर- डोगा (@kuttabhowka) May 16, 2022

3.

UPSC should raise its standards. If the motivational tweets by IAS officers which often glorify poverty and provide new content for memers weren't enough, this is the new low. https://t.co/HgIlBZzlNZ — Sanket D. Patil (@sankulyaa) May 16, 2022

4.

The bad joke apart, we defeating INA is not actually a surprise. If you have followed Badminton and INA fans, Sindhu, Srikanth get a lot of respect in INA than in India. Even in 2020 when Srikanth's form was at all time low, INA folks were still nervous if Ginting/JoJo faced him. https://t.co/knRW9nopoL — Sambit Nayak (@sambitnk) May 16, 2022

5.

Lord Macaulay's fruits tweeting in the 21st century. https://t.co/bJEZAAYAFc — ABHILASH VARMA (@abhi_rc) May 16, 2022

6.

Got the pun ! Laughable

But should've thought of the occassion while tweeting. An apt example of why we need civil service reforms in our country. How can the society be of any good when the people administering us are equally senseless.🙂 https://t.co/An9V2vZHmO — Ajay (@ajaylionheart) May 16, 2022



