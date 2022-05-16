Badminton
IAS officer bashed on Internet for crediting India's Thomas Cup win to mosquito racquet
Attracting a lot of flak, IAS officer's "poor joke" about India's Thomas Cup victory, has backfired with fans, including cricketer Amit Mishra who have called the mosquito racquet comparison as 'distasteful'.
Drawing quite the electrifying reactions, IAS officer Somesh Upadhyay's tweet suggesting the Indian badminton team's Thomas Cup success is related to the over-familiarity of Indians with the household mosquito racquet, has gone viral for the wrong reasons.
On 15th May, India scripted history as the Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty-led badminton team defeated 14-time champions Indonesia in their maiden final at the World Team Championships, defeating them in a 3-0 whitewash to lift the Thomas Cup title.
Ending a 73-year-long wait for a medal, the badminton team's achievement has been hailed as similar and momentuos as the Indian cricket team's 1983 World Cup-winning glory.
While newspaper front pages had a field day, splashing images of this jubilant team and social media ran tizzy with the likes of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, actors, politicians, other athletes and fans in general, sending in their wishes - IAS Somesh Upadhyay's attempt at a "poor joke" has caused quite the ruckus meanwhile.
Posting a tweet with the caption, "Indonesians are amazed how the Indians got better than them in badminton." and the image of a mosquito racquet instead of a badminton one to go with it, the civil servant of the top order has earned quite the virual wrath with the likes of cricketer Amit Mishra also calling the IAS's comment as "distasteful".
Most fans have naturally taken offence to this comparison and have expressed how it is disrespectful to the heroes who brought home the Cup, finally.
Here's how social media has responsded to IAS Somesh Upadhyay:
