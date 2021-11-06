Hylo Open 2021, Semi-finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth eye finals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge as we bring you live updates from the semi-finals of the 2021 Hylo Open in Germany!

It's good tidings for Indian badminton fans as Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are in the mix to set up a mouth-watering all-Indian final clash here in Germany! First, each needs to sidestep their semi-final challenges to do so. Lakshya Sen will be facing off against Loh Kean Yew while Kidambi Srikanth has a tough challenge to conquer in the form of rising Malaysian star, Lee Zii Jia.

