Badminton
Hylo Open 2021, Semi-finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth eye finals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Catch all the live badminton action from the Hylo Open 2021 as two Indians stay keen on making it to the Finals.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge as we bring you live updates from the semi-finals of the 2021 Hylo Open in Germany!
It's good tidings for Indian badminton fans as Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are in the mix to set up a mouth-watering all-Indian final clash here in Germany! First, each needs to sidestep their semi-final challenges to do so. Lakshya Sen will be facing off against Loh Kean Yew while Kidambi Srikanth has a tough challenge to conquer in the form of rising Malaysian star, Lee Zii Jia.
Live Updates
- 6 Nov 2021 2:24 PM GMT
Fasten your seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen!
Loaded badminton thrillers coming your way now!
𝙎𝙀𝙈𝙄𝙁𝙄𝙉𝘼𝙇𝙎 🔥@srikidambi 🆚 🇲🇾's Lee Zii Jia@lakshya_sen 🆚 🇸🇬's Loh Kean Yew— BAI Media (@BAI_Media) November 6, 2021
📺 @StarSportsIndia & @DisneyPlusHS from 5.30 pm IST onwards* (*Tentative)
All the best guys! 💪🏻
📸 : Badminton Photo#HyloOpen2021 #IndiaontheRise#badminton pic.twitter.com/rvNmWS9O0N