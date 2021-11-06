Log In
Badminton

Hylo Open 2021, Semi-finals LIVE: Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth eye finals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Catch all the live badminton action from the Hylo Open 2021 as two Indians stay keen on making it to the Finals.

Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are eager to reach the Finals of the Hylo Open 2021
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-06T19:54:20+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge as we bring you live updates from the semi-finals of the 2021 Hylo Open in Germany!

It's good tidings for Indian badminton fans as Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth are in the mix to set up a mouth-watering all-Indian final clash here in Germany! First, each needs to sidestep their semi-final challenges to do so. Lakshya Sen will be facing off against Loh Kean Yew while Kidambi Srikanth has a tough challenge to conquer in the form of rising Malaysian star, Lee Zii Jia.

Follow all LIVE updates here:

Live Updates

Badminton Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen 
