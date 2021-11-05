Badminton
Hylo Open 2021, Quarter-finals LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Scores, Results, Live Blog
Catch all the LIVE badminton action from the Hylo Open 2021 here as Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen eye semi-finals.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Hylo Open 2021 Quarter-finals!
We have two exciting matches on our plate today with former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth taking on Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, the third seed and World No. 9, for a place in the semis. In the other match, Lakshya Sen, who is enjoying a brilliant streak so far will take on Thai sensation Kunlavut Vitidsarn.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 5 Nov 2021 3:32 PM GMT
Costly errors from Kidambi Srikanth and the signs of frustration are back
Kidambi Srikanth nets a smash return and Angus leads with a five point cushion now at 15-10.
- 5 Nov 2021 3:27 PM GMT
Kidambi on the back foot in Game 2
Kidambi Srikanth has a cause to worry now as Angus takes the lead in the mid-game interval at 11-6.
Quite the gap to cover up, come on, Srikanth!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:23 PM GMT
The unforced errors are back for Srikanth suddenly as Angus attacks
Into Game 2, Angus tries to wrestle in and keep pace with Srikanth on the board. Srikanth is committing a few but glaring unforced errors which can be costly if he is not careful.
It is 6- 5 on the board now with Angus in the lead.
- 5 Nov 2021 3:18 PM GMT
Solid lifts and body-smashes, Srikanth on the attack early into the second game!
Kidambi Srikanth does not waste time as he has answers for the shots Angus is sending towards him and he is not afraid to come up to the net to smash!
Srikanth leads 2-1 in Game 2!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:16 PM GMT
And just 14 minutes to seal the deal for Kidambi!
Kidambi Srikanth takes just 14 minutes to bag the opening game, 21-11! Let's keep this momentum going!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:15 PM GMT
Srikanth is going for powerful smashes!
It is GAME POINT for Kidambi Srikanth already as she leaps into the air and smashes hard!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:11 PM GMT
Srikanth is nimble with his net game today!
The signs of greatness of Kidambi Srikanth are visible today in sparks as the Indian is making good angles with his shots.
Kidambi Srikanth commands the lead at 16-7!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:08 PM GMT
Powerful start from Kidambi Srikanth!
Kidambi Srikanth has the momentum with him, early into this match as he is coming out on top in the rallies and so far, things look great for the sixth seed at the event as he seals the first mid-game interval at 11-5!!
- 5 Nov 2021 3:07 PM GMT
First up, we have Kidambi Srikanth in action!
Kidambi Srikanth survived a scare against his Korean opponent in the pre-quarters and needed three games to overcome him - today, he faces the current World No. 9, Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong for a place in the semi-finals!
Let's go!