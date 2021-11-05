Hylo Open 2021, Quarter-finals LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Scores, Results, Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Hylo Open 2021 Quarter-finals!

We have two exciting matches on our plate today with former World No. 1 Kidambi Srikanth taking on Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, the third seed and World No. 9, for a place in the semis. In the other match, Lakshya Sen, who is enjoying a brilliant streak so far will take on Thai sensation Kunlavut Vitidsarn.

