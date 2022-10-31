Hylo Open 2022: Preview, Indian shuttlers, Draws, Where to Watch, Live Stream

BWF World Tour's second last competition is the Hylo Open. It kicks off on the 1st of November, Tuesday and will go on till the 6th of November, 2022. It'll be held in Saarbrucken, Germany where world's top shuttlers will be eyeing for a spot at the World Tour Finals.

Preview

Host nation Germany leads in the number of titles under their belt with a massive 41 final wins across all categories. In the 2022 edition, the Men's doubles pair of Mark Lamsfuss/Marvin Seidel and Mixed doubles pair of Mark Lamsfuss/Isabel Lohau are amongst the top seeds (5th and 3rd respectively).

Leading the Indian challenge in the Men's singles will be Lakshya Sen (7th seeded). Sen isn't a stranger to this Open as he was the singles champion back in 2019. Men's doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be eyeing another title after their French Open triumph.

Indian Shuttlers

Men's Singles- Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Sameer Verma

Women's Singles- Aakarshi Kashyap, Saina Nehwal, Malvika Bansod

Men's Doubles- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila, Krishna Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala, Ishaan Bhatnagar/Sai Pratheek

Women's Doubles- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand, Rutaparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda, Tanisha Crasto/Shruti Mishra, Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker

Mixed Doubles- Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto, Sai Pratheek/Ashwini Ponnappa

Round 1 Draws of Indian players

Lakshya Sen v/s NG Ka Long Agnus (Men's singles)

HS Prannoy v/s Shesar Rhustavito (Men's singles)

Sameer Verma v/s Jonatan Christie (Men's singles)

Kidambi Srikanth v/s Lu Guang Zu (Men's singles)

Aakarshi Kashyap v/s Line Kjaersfeldt (Women's singles)

Saina Nehwal v/s Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Women's singles)

Malvika Bansod v/s Clara Azurmendi (Women's singles)

Satwik/Chirag v/s Lee Yang/Lu Chen (Men's doubles)

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin (Men's doubles)

Krishna Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Panjala v/s Ishaan Bhatnagar/ Sai Pratheek (Men's doubles)

Rutuparna Panda/Swetaparna Panda v/s Tanisha Crasto/Shruti Mishra (Women's doubles)

Treesa/Gayatri v/s Simran Singhi/Ritika Thaker (Women's doubles)

Ishaan/Tanisha v/s Feng Yan Zhe/Huang Dong Ping (Mixed doubles)

Sai Pratheek/Ashwini Ponnappa v/s Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue (Mixed doubles)

Where to Watch?

Telecast of the Hylo Open 2022 will be available on the Sports 18 TV channel from the quarter-finals onwards.

Live Stream

Hylo Open 2022 will be streamed on the Voot platform as well as BWF TV YouTube channel.



