Badminton
Hylo Open Day 3 LIVE- Satwik/Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Hylo Open 2022 as Kidambi Srikanth and Satwik/Chirag feature on Day 3.
Kidambi Srikanth and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will battle at Hylo Open 2022 for a place in the quarter-finals.
In other games, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and the pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will also fight for a place in quarter finals.
Stay Tuned for updates.
Live Updates
- 3 Nov 2022 1:18 PM GMT
13-6 lead for Satwik/Chirag
The Indian pair are nearing victory here with the British pair not really putting up a fight.
- 3 Nov 2022 1:15 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag 11-7 Easton/Russ
It is going good for Satwik/Chirag as they lead 11-5 and have been pretty dominant in the final set.
- 3 Nov 2022 1:10 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag have started the decider dominantly
Big lead for the Indian pair in the final set as they lead by 7-1 and the British pair looks clueless at the moment.
- 3 Nov 2022 1:04 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag win the second game
The Indian pair was dominant in this game and they win it 21-15 and we are off to a decider.
- 3 Nov 2022 12:59 PM GMT
Breathtaking stuff from Chirag Shetty
Chirag plays 7 continuous shots to win the 17th point and the Indian pair is close to winning this game.
- 3 Nov 2022 12:56 PM GMT
No respite for the English pair.
The English pair is facing the heat now as Satwik/Chirag are brining their top game.
- 3 Nov 2022 12:54 PM GMT
4 points lead for Satwik/Chirag
The indian pair is finding their groove now as Chirag brings out his regular fast smashes and they go in the mid-game interval with a 11-7 lead.
- 3 Nov 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag 5-4 Easton/Russ
Both pairs are fighting hard as the game is going neck-to-neck and right now Satwik/Chirag have a slight lead.
- 3 Nov 2022 12:44 PM GMT
Satwik/Chirag lose the first set.
Russ and Easton prevail in the end as they remain calm and composed. The Indian pair made unnecessary mistakes in the first set.