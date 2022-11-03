Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Hylo Open Day 3 LIVE- Satwik/Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Hylo Open 2022 as Kidambi Srikanth and Satwik/Chirag feature on Day 3.

Hylo Open Day 3 LIVE- Satwik/Chirag, Kidambi Srikanth in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
X

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-11-03T18:48:17+05:30

Kidambi Srikanth and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will battle at Hylo Open 2022 for a place in the quarter-finals.

In other games, Malvika Bansod, Aakarshi Kashyap and the pair of Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will also fight for a place in quarter finals.

Stay Tuned for updates.

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation Kidambi Srikanth Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X