'If I win treat me to chocolate truffle pastry': Hungrier Anmol Kharb challenges coach

Anmol Kharb is the latest badminton sensation in India. In her first tournament at Kazakhstan International Challenge since her inspiring performances at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, Anmol pulled off a few upsets, including a win each against Cassey Rynn Rompog and Malvika Bansod.

But Anmol could not get past the quarterfinal hurdle as she lost to Japan's Sorano Yoshikawa.

For an emerging player, it takes quite a while to achieve success in the rugged BWF events. But Anmol, the hero of India's maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships winning team, is a single-minded player who loves challenges and does not get tired of training.

In February, Anmol took the badminton world by surprise when she made her international debut at the continental team event in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Displaying her unwavering confidence, stylish gameplay and sheer confidence under pressure, she remained unbeaten in the tournament while propelling India to the historic title.

Her coach Kusumm Singh, who trains Anmol at the Sunrise Academy in Noida, said the 17-year-old got hungrier since her magnificent shows in Malaysia.

“She’s got more audacious and now throws challenges at coaches who are tired after multiple sessions, to a game," Singh was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

"She’ll say ‘If I win treat me to chocolate truffle pastry'," added Singh.

In February, playing against China in the decisive fifth rubber in India's group stage tie, Anmol defeated unheralded Wu Luo Yu in a gruelling three-gamer to help India take down the Chinese challenge with a 3-2 win in the tie.

Her win against China in the group tie was not a fluke, she proved it again, in the semifinal and final.

Playing against seasoned campaigner world no. 29 Natsuki Nidaira of Japan, with the semifinal tie at level 2-2, Anmol showed little sign of nerves and made the Indian crowd thrilled, claiming a straight-game win at 21-14, 21-18.

She stayed firm and did not feel overwhelmed after receiving accolades from Indian coaches like Pullela Gopichand and Vimal Kumar. While Gopichand hailed Anmol as 'brave and intelligent', Vimal saw the successor of legendary Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu in Anmol.

In the final, despite Thailand cancelling India's 2-0 lead with Busanan Ongbamrungphan toying with Ashmita Chaliha, and Aimsaard sisters - Benyapa and Nuntakarn - defeating Shruti Mishra and Priya Konjengbam, Anmol was unfazed by the big moment. India pitted her in the decisive rubber with the trophy at stake.

Playing like a pro, Anmol defeated Pornpicha Choeikeewong 21-14, 21-9 as India prevailed in the final 3-2 against Thailand.