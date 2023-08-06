Badminton
Australian Open Final LIVE: HS Prannoy in action against Weng Hong Yang - Live scores, updates, blog
Catch the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 men's singles final between HS Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang from Sydney.
HS Prannoy will be looking to win his second BWF World Tour title of the year when he goes up against world no. 24 Weng Hong Yang of China in the Australian Open badminton men's singles final in Sydney on Sunday.
Prannoy, who won his maiden World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters in May, has defeated compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the semifinals.
Hong Yang, meanwhile, trounced Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in their last-four encounter.
Prannoy and Hong Yang previously met at the Malaysia Masters final when the Indian won a three-setter in an hour and 34 minutes.
Follow live scores and updates:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2023 5:10 AM GMT
Beiwen Zhang wins women's singles title
Beiwen Zhang of the USA wins the Australian Open women's singles title. Zhang beats Kim Ga Eun of South Korea 20-22, 21-16, 21-8.
This is 33-year-old Zhang's second World Tour title. Her last title - the India Open in 2018 - was also her first.
- 6 Aug 2023 5:04 AM GMT
Prannoy on Hong Yang
"Hong Yang is very tricky. In the last six months, he beat several big names. Being left-handed, he has an advantage. But I will go all in the final."
- 6 Aug 2023 4:12 AM GMT
Head-to-Head
Prannoy and Hong Yang have met only once so far. In their only meeting, at the Malaysia Masters final in May, Prannoy defeated 24-year-old Hong Yang 21-19, 13-21, 21-18 in a gruelling battle that lasted an hour and 34 minutes.
- 6 Aug 2023 4:06 AM GMT
Weng Hong Yang at Australian Open
R32: Beat Kodai Naraoka 21-19, 21-11
R16: Beat Shesar Hiren Rhustavito 16-21, 21-10, 21-9
QF: Beat Chou Tien Chen 21-10, 21-16
SF: Beat Lee Zii Jia 21-19, 13-21, 21-13
- 6 Aug 2023 4:04 AM GMT
HS Prannoy at Australian Open
R32: Beat Lee Cheuk Yiu 21-18, 16-21, 21-15
R16: Beat Chi Yu Jen 19-21, 21-19, 21-13
QF: Beat Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 16-21, 21-17, 21-14
SF: Beat Priyanshu Rajawat 21-18, 21-12