Australian Open Final LIVE: HS Prannoy in action against Weng Hong Yang - Live scores, updates, blog

HS Prannoy will be looking to win his second BWF World Tour title of the year when he goes up against world no. 24 Weng Hong Yang of China in the Australian Open badminton men's singles final in Sydney on Sunday.

Prannoy, who won his maiden World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters in May, has defeated compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the semifinals.

Hong Yang, meanwhile, trounced Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in their last-four encounter.

Prannoy and Hong Yang previously met at the Malaysia Masters final when the Indian won a three-setter in an hour and 34 minutes.

