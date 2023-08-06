Asian Games
:
Days
:
Hours
:
Mins
 
Secs
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Australian Open Final LIVE: HS Prannoy in action against Weng Hong Yang - Live scores, updates, blog

Catch the live updates of the Australian Open Super 500 men's singles final between HS Prannoy and Weng Hong Yang from Sydney.

Australian Open Final LIVE: HS Prannoy in action against Weng Hong Yang - Live scores, updates, blog
X

HS Prannoy of India faces Weng Hong Yang of China in the Australian Open Super 500 men's singles final in Sydney on August 6, 2023. (Photo credit: HS Prannoy/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Aug 2023 5:10 AM GMT

HS Prannoy will be looking to win his second BWF World Tour title of the year when he goes up against world no. 24 Weng Hong Yang of China in the Australian Open badminton men's singles final in Sydney on Sunday.

Prannoy, who won his maiden World Tour title at the Malaysia Masters in May, has defeated compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat in the semifinals.

Hong Yang, meanwhile, trounced Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in their last-four encounter.

Prannoy and Hong Yang previously met at the Malaysia Masters final when the Indian won a three-setter in an hour and 34 minutes.

Follow live scores and updates:

Live Updates

2023-08-06 04:00:34
HS Prannoy
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X