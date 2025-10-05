Badminton: HS Prannoy to skip tournaments in October with injury

Injuries continue to hamper the Indian badminton veteran HS Prannoy, who is now slated to spend the entire month of October in the sidelines.

Prannoy, who had picked up an oblique injury, during the 2025 Korea Open last week, will now miss the upcoming European leg of the 2025 BWF World Tour. He had then retired midway from his first round match.

"Not aging like a fine wine," the 33-year-old Prannoy joked in a social media post. "Tough few days post the oblique injury which happened last week in Korea open.

"After doctors opinion, I have decided to skip the next set of tournaments in Oct. That means I would be missing the entire Europe leg once again," he added.





Prannoy has struggled for form since his bout with chikungunya before the 2024 Paris Olympics last year. He look a long-break post the Olympic games to help his body recover from the after effects of the disease but has found himself far from the peak of 2023, when he clinched a World Championships medal in Copenhagen, Denmark.