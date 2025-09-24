Korea Open 2025: Indian campaign ends in first round as HS Prannoy retires midway

India’s campaign ended on a disappointing note as all shuttlers including HS Prannoy failed to advance at the Korea Open 2025 in South Korea on Wednesday.

Just 12 minutes into the men’s singles opening match, HS Prannoy retired midway against Indonesia’s Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo due to injury. Prannoy was trailing 8-16 when a cross-court smash caught the Indian off guard and he was forced to leave the match midway.









Other Indian’s in fray including Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, Anupama Upadhyaya too faced early exits. In men’s singles, Shetty lost to Su Li Yang 18-21, 18-21 while Kiran George put up a fight before losing to Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew 14-21, 22-20, 14-21 in 55 minutes.

Anupama Upadhyaya lost to fourth seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia in straight sets 16-21, 15-21 in women’s singles opening round.

The mixed doubles pair of Mohit Jaglan and Lakshita Jaglan also made first round exit. The Indian pair lost to Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara in straight sets 7-21, 14-21.