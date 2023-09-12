HS Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag fall in latest BWF World Rankings, PV Sindhu ranked 14th

HS Prannoy, who made a first-round exit at the China Open last week, dropped one place in the latest BWF World Rankings released on Tuesday to be ranked seventh.



Prannoy, the World Championships bronze medallist, accumulated 72,437 points in 20 tournaments.

Lakshya Sen, who also made a first-round exit at the China Open, has been replaced by Chou Tien Chen in the 12th spot. The Indian is now ranked 13th with 59,581 points in 21 tournaments.

Former world no. 1 Kidambi Srikanth is now out of the top 20 as he is ranked 21st after a string of poor performances this year. Priyanshu Rajawat remained ranked 28th.

Similarly, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who rose to their career-best rank of world no. 2 last month, also slipped one place to be ranked third in the men's doubles rankings as Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang replaced the Indians at the second place. The Chinese duo benefited from their title-winning performance at the China Open Super 1000 last week. Satwik-Chirag, in contrast, made a first-round exit from the season's final Super 1000 event.

Saina Nehwal dropped to the 55th spot

In women's singles, there is no Indian in the top 10, with PV Sindhu being the highest-ranked player at 14th. Sindhu, who made seven first-round exits on the World Tour in 2023, is low on confidence, said Vimal Kumar. The two-time Olympic medallist has recently sought legendary Prakash Padukone's help to revive her career at the PPBA in Bengaluru.

Aakarshi Kashyap is India's second-highest-ranked women's singles player. She is ranked 38th as Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha went down three places each to be ranked 47th and 49th in the world rankings, respectively.

Saina Nehwal, the former world no. 1, dropped to 55th spot after a slump of four places. Saina last competed in June at the Singapore Open.

Treesa-Gayatri top women's doubles pair

In women's doubles, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who will compete at the Hong Kong Open starting on Tuesday, continue to slump as they are ranked 18th in the latest rankings. The top Indian women's doubles pair has not crossed the pre-quarterfinal stage on the World Tour since making a third-place finish at the All England Open in March.

Meanwhile, Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto went up a place to enter the top 50, while Ashwini Bhat and Sikha Gautam are ranked 48th.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy are India's highest-ranked pair at 31. They moved up a place.