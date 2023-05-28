WATCH: HS Prannoy in disbelief after winning Malaysia Masters 2023

Star Indian shuttler, HS Prannoy defeated Weng Hong Yang of China in the finals of men's singles of Malaysia Masters to win his first-ever BWF World Tour title on Sunday.

Coming on the back of a disappointing Sudirman Cup, HS Prannoy played his heart out in all the matches winning each one of them in the deciding game.

This is Prannoy's first individual title in six years and his first World Tour 500 or higher win since the World Tour system was implemented in 2018.

Squaring off against the giant killer Weng Hong Yang who was coming on the back of defeating the likes of Anthony Ginting and Kento Momota, Prannoy left no stone unturned to clinch the title.

For a match that went over 90 minutes, Prannoy held his nerve in the final moments to dish out a winner which Weng failed to return.

WATCH:

Prannoy kept believing, he kept believing throughout the week

The wait is over for him🥹

For the final points he went all out, for the big winners,even some went out but he kept going.Many believed he couldn't go beyond SF but he kept saying he working on it, and here is the work pic.twitter.com/mDpxRnj1Ku — Shivendu Chaudhary (@shivendu_MSD07) May 28, 2023

Standing in disbelief, HS Prannoy took a moment to soak the win and then proceeded further to hug his coach and appreciate the crowd.

Currently ranked world number 9, HS Prannoy played his last World tour final in the Swiss Open 2022 where he lost to Jonatan Christie.

With the qualification cycle for the 2024 Paris Olympics starting from 1st May 2023, this win will boost Prannoy's chances to feature in the Olympics.