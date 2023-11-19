HS Prannoy lands in Shenzhen for China Masters without 'zipper pulls'

HS Prannoy arrived in Shenzhen on Sunday for his second tournament after recovering from a back injury. But he landed in the Chinese city for the China Masters Super 750 without the 'zipper pulls' due to a poor quality of kitbag.



He wondered how he would go back home once the tournament ends.

Prannoy, the Asian Games bronze medallist, lost in the second round of Japan Masters Super 500 against Chou Tien Chen last week.

On Sunday, as he landed in Shenzhen, the world no. 8 Indian shuttler was left perplexed as the zipper pulls of his kitbag went missing.

Well arrived last night here in Shenzhen and found that both the the Zipper Pulls are missing 👀



Third time I have exchanged this suitcase from @SamsoniteIndia for various reasons but the quality is just so bad. Wondering how will I fly back to India 😂🙊 pic.twitter.com/WVIc6jEbmR — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) November 19, 2023

"Well arrived last night here in Shenzhen and found that both the the Zipper Pulls are missing," Prannoy posted on X.



"Third time I have exchanged this suitcase from Samsonite india (the maker of smart luggage) for various reasons but the quality is just so bad. Wondering how will I fly back to India," he added.

The China Masters starts on November 21. Prannoy got a bye in the first round as Chou Tien Chen pulled out of the event after losing in the semifinals of the Japan Masters.

This was, however, not the first time Prannoy faced an issue with his kitbag.

In 2017, his kitbag was misplaced by Lufthansa Airlines during his journey from Mumbai to Basel for the Swiss Open. For the first round match, Yonex lent him a couple of racquets.