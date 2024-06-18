HS Prannoy drops out of World Top 10 in BWF Rankings

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy dropped three places to move out of the world's top 10 rankings as per the latest update of BWF Rankings on Tuesday.

The drop came after HS Prannoy exited the Australian Open in quarter-final losing in straight games to Kodai Naraoka of Japan. Currently ranked at world number 13, Prannoy's drop means that there will be no Indian men's singles shuttler in the world's top 10.

After having a stellar 2023 season where he won an Asian Games medal and a World Championships medal, Prannoy is yet to find his rhythm in the Olympic year.

Out of ten tournaments he has featured in, Prannoy has only reached the semi-final once and that was at the India Open in January.

Struggling from an old stomach issue, Prannoy will look to find the rhythm as the 2024 Paris Olympics comes close with just 38 days left.

Another Olympic-bound shuttler, Lakshya Sen is stationed at world number 14 and is gearing up for his Olympics debut in Paris.

In women's singles, Paris-bound PV Sindhu is still at world number 12. She will be playing in her third Olympics after winning the silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty remained at world number three in men's doubles after losing the top spot to Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang earlier this month.

In women's doubles, Olympic-bound Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa dropped one place to world number 20 while Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand remained at world number 24.