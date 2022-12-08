Badminton
BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy crashes out
HS Prannoy has crashed out of the BWF World Tour finals after losing to Lu Guang Zu in a closely fought match 21-23, 21-17,19-21.
Indian shuttler HS Prannoy has crashed out of the ongoing BWF World Tour finals after his second consecutive loss to Lu Guang Zu of China in Group A. Prannoy lost a closely fought match by 21-23,21-17,19-21.
Prannoy and Guang fought a tough battle which lasted for 84 minutes in this must-win clash. Guang won the first set 23-21 after both players kept knocking points off each other. Prannoy made a comeback in the second set with a 21-17 win.
The last set was a thriller as both the players were tied at 19-19. HS Prannoy made an unforced error and Guang capitalized on that to win the set and the match also.
The loss means India's only representation at this year's BWF World tour finals ends.
Prannoy has one more match left against the World number 1 Viktor Axelsen and he will like to finish the season on a high.
Drawn with Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, Kodai Naraoka and Lu Guang Zu in Group A, Prannoy lost his first game against the Japanese youngster Kodai Naraoka 12-21, 21-9, 17-21 on Wednesday.