Olympics 2024: 'Will always cherish the tag of an Olympian,' says HS Prannoy

HS Prannoy's maiden Olympic campaign in Paris ended in a disappointing exit in the pre-quarterfinals.



Prannoy, the tenth seed, lost to Lakshya Sen 12-21, 6-21 on Thursday.

Following his exit from the Games Prannoy said, "(I) Will always cherish the tag of an Olympian. That was a dream.

"This journey has been unforgettable," he wrote further.

Prannoy, however, said he did not know what to expect from the Olympics since he entered the Games after dealing with challenging medical issues.

"I was not sure what to expect coming into these Olympic Games, with so many uncertainties. But then, that’s how sport works," Prannoy wrote on X.

I was not sure what to expect coming into these Olympic Games, with so many uncertainties. But then, that’s how sport works. I still wanted to be on that podium, but sometimes the journey teaches you more than the destination. A special shoutout to Lakshya keep fighting and bring… pic.twitter.com/Ua3RIsPySl — PRANNOY HS (@PRANNOYHSPRI) August 2, 2024

Prannoy had come to the Olympics after recovering from Chikungunya. He was admitted to the hospital for five days with a high fever and muscle pain. His training and preparations for the Paris Olympics were disrupted.

He enjoyed a stellar season in 2023 when he won a medal at the World Championships and rose to a career-best world ranking of seven.

He played the Asian Games with a back injury and won a bronze medal in October last. Since then, he has been plagued with health issues.

His season in 2024 has not been smooth either.

Beginning the season this year, Prannoy was down with a hard-to-diagnose case of acid reflux. It affected his training and his performance on the BWF World Tour went downhill. He could manage only one semifinal finish at the India Open.

"I still wanted to be on that podium, but sometimes the journey teaches you more than the destination," said Prannoy, who perhaps played his first and last Oolympics in Paris.

"A special shoutout to Lakshya keep fighting and bring home the medal, bruh ! Thank you to everyone for all the support. This journey has been unforgettable," he wrote further.