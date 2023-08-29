HS Prannoy achieves career-best world ranking of 6

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, on Tuesday, achieved his career-best world ranking as he rose to number 6 in the latest men's singles ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The 31-year-old jumped from 9th to 6th to surpass his previous career-best world ranking of 7.

Coming on the back of a superb World Championships campaign where he defeated Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen to claim his maiden World Championships bronze medal, Prannoy remains the only Indian male shuttler in the World's top 10.

HS Prannoy had the audacity to dream at the #BWFWorldChampionships2023. He not only defeated the reigning World Champion but ensured India was present on the map. The end was indeed a brutal bargain but Prannoy ensured India finishes on a podium!#badminton pic.twitter.com/qX6oJDldq6 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 26, 2023

The shuttler from Kerala broke into the world's top 10 last year in December and has been part of the bottom half of the top ten since then. Prannoy won the Malaysia Masters and made a runner-up finish at the Australian Open.



Among other shuttlers in men's singles, Lakshya Sen dropped one place to become world number 12, while Kidambi Srikanth remained at 20 after an underwhelming World Championships campaign.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu moved one spot up to be ranked 14th despite her first-round exit from the World Championships.



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty remain the world number two in men's doubles after a shocking exit in the quarterfinal at the World Championships against Kim Astrup-Anders Rasmussen.

The pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand jumped two places to be ranked world no. 17 in women's doubles following thei round of 16 exit at the World Championships.