HS Prannoy achieves career-best world ranking

Ace Indian shuttler HS Prannoy, on Tuesday, achieved his career-best world rank as he rose to number 7 in the latest men's singles ranking released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF).

The 30-year-old jumped two places from 9th to 7th in the rankings released by BWF to surpass his previous best of World rank 8.

The shuttler from Kerala broke into the world's top 10 last year in December and has been the only Indian shuttler to remain in the top 10 with Lakshya Sen dropping out of the list.

Despite not winning any title in the past year, the consistency of HS Prannoy has earned him a place among the world's best.

The rising pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also attained their career-best ranking as they jumped from world rank 17 to world rank 15 in the women's doubles category.

In other men's singles rankings, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth remain out of the world's top 20 with Lakshya climbing up to world rank 22 and Kidambi dropping to world rank 23.

In women's singles, PV Sindhu has climbed one place to world rank 11 while Saina Nehwal remained static at world rank 36. Malvika Bansod took a two-place jump to reach world number 40.

Asian champions Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty returned to world rank 7 from world rank 5 while the pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila remained at world rank 23.

The ranking changes come a day after the Indian mixed team was knocked out by Malaysia from the group stages of the ongoing Sudirman Cup 2023 after a poor show in the tournament.