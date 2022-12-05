BWF World Tour Finals: HS Prannoy drawn in Group A

Indian badminton men's singles star H.S. Prannoy will feature in the Group A of the BWF World tour finals alongside Olympic Champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, Kodai Naraoka of Japan and Lu Guang Zu of China.

HS Prannoy is third-seeded among the eight men singles players featuring in the 2022 BWF World Tour finals.

The BWF World Tour finals has been moved from Guangzhou, China to Bangkok, Thailand after rise in Covid cases and is scheduled from 7th December 2022 to 11th December 2022.

HS Prannoy is the only shuttler from India at the BWF World Tour finals in 2022 after the withdrawal of PV Sindhu owing to injury.

Prannoy, also nominated for BWF's "most improved player of the year" award, has had a consistent 2022. From the beginning of the year till September, he made it to the quarterfinals of 10 out of 13 tournaments. His biggest feat of the year, however, was inspiring India's maiden triumph at the Thomas Cup team event — their first title in the 73-year history of the competition.

Prominent Indian names such as Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth and doubles pair Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty drew curtains on their seasons after the BWF Super 300 Hylo Open.

BWF World Tour Finals Men's Singles Draw

Group A: Viktor Axelsen (DEN), HS Prannoy (IND), Kodai Naraoka (JPN), Lu Guangzu (CHN)

Group B: Chou Tien Chen (TPE), Jonatan Christie (INA), Loh Kean Yew (SGP), Anthony Sinisuka Ginting (INA)