HS Prannoy breaks into Top 15 after 4 years

HS Prannoy has broken into the BWF Top 15 rankings once again in his career after having a phenomenal past few months. He is now placed as the World No. 15 while holding the No. 1 spot on the BWF World Tour Rankings in the Race to Guangzhou list.

The 30-year-old badminton star has regained his form like anything and has been the force to watch out for in the global badminton circuit. A former World No. 8, Prannoy has been in rave form and played an instrumental role in India's Thomas Cup campaign in May, where the team won a historic gold medal as well.

Having struggled with injuries and sponsorships in the interim years, HS Prannoy had slipped out of the Top 15 rankings nearly four years back, in October 2018, and it has been a long journey back since - and it can be safely said, that this version of Prannoy is now more fearless and more mature than ever.

In a career that has seen him taking down badminton greats like Lin Dan, Lee Chong Wei, Taufiq Hidayat, Viktor Axelsen and Kento Momota, HS Prannoy has always been a formidable force on the court and in 2022, this has been more evident than ever.



Other than HS Prannoy, who also got married recently, it's good tidings for other Indian shuttlers as well with Kidambi Srikanth gaining a spot and coming up at World No. 11, while Mithun Manjunath and Priyanshu Rajawat gained four and three spots respectively to become World No. 40 and World No. 66.

For doubles pairs of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto, the mixed doubles pair achieved their career-highest ranking of World No. 30 while the men's doubles duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also climbed three spots to become World No. 23. These rankings come after Ishaan and Tanisha won bronze at the CM Trophy India International Challenge 2022 and Dhruv and Arjun emerged as champions at the India International Challenge 2022.