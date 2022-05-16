How much money did the Indian government spend on badminton over the last four years?

Indian badminton has been scaling new heights for the past decade. Right from Saina Nehwal's Olympic bronze in 2012 to the successful campaign at the 2022 Thomas Cup, the Indian shuttlers have achieved almost everything there is to achieve in the sport.



Though the talks of lack of depth in women's badminton continue to rage on with PV Sindhu and an ageing Saina Nehwal still being the country's top female players, things are polar opposite in the men's section.





Over the past few months, the Indian men have taken their performance up a notch. Right from the all-India semifinal clash between Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen at the 2021 World Championships and the latter's run into the final of the 2022 All England Open to clinching their first-ever Thomas Cup title as a team, things have only looked up for them.

While the Thomas Cup win has certainly helped create a buzz around badminton in the country with quite a few likening it to the 1983 cricket World Cup win, unlike that this has been in the making for the past few years.





The Indian government has invested quite a large sum of money in developing badminton and bringing out results at the highest level. They are said to have spent a total of INR. 65 lakh for the Thomas and Uber Cup 2022.

How much money did the Indian government invest over the years? The Indian government, from the 2017-18 financial year, has spent a total of INR 67.19 crore till the year 2021-22 so far. This includes everything from camps, exposures, and training equipment, to the salary payment of Indian and foreign coaches. Over and above this, coaches Mathias Boe and Park Tae-Sang were being paid INR 7 lakh and INR 10 lakh per month respectively.



Besides over the last four years, they have 80 foreign and Indian exposure through ACTC with 14 of them being last year at a cost of INR 4.05 crore.

