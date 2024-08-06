With a small pin in hand, He Bingjiao upholds the true spirit of Olympics

Though the pin was small, the gesture was large and significant.

Chinese shuttler He Bingjiao stood on the podium with her silver medal draped around her neck after losing the women's singles final to An Se Young of South Korea. But what caught the attention of the world was a Spanish pin on her hand.

The Spanish pin was a gesture of Bingjiao's solidarity with Carolina Marin, the Rio Olympics gold medallist. Marin had to withdraw from the semifinals against Bingjiao while leading 21-14, 10-8 when she suffered an injury to her surgically impaired right knee.

Writhing in pain, Marin pulled out of the match. As a result, Bingjiao advanced to the final.

This injury was particularly heartbreaking for Marin, who had also suffered a similar disappointment ahead of the Tokyo Olympics as she suffered a ligament injury in her left knee.



Global Solidarity

He Bingjiao, who lost the final 13-21, 16-21 to An Se Young from South Korea, got emotional while talking about Marin at the post-match interview.

She said she wouldn’t like to see such situations on the court.

"I really don’t want to see this kind of thing happen," she said.

Bingjiao remarked on how even Marin encouraged her to perform well in the final, showcasing the sportsmanship and camaraderie that define their careers.

By wearing the pin on the podium, Bingjiao highlighted her respect and empathy for Marin, demonstrating that such feelings transcend the competitive nature of the sport.

Sindhu pens a heartfelt note

In a heartwarming gesture, India’s PV Sindhu joined the bandwagon of millions of fans in praising Marin in this difficult time.

Sindhu and Marin had a heated exchange during the semifinals of the Denmark Open last year, where both Sindhu and Marin received a yellow card — an unusual occurrence in badminton, though more common in football.

Despite the intensity of their on-court battle, Sindhu penned a heartfelt note, highlighting their off-the-court bonding.

“I’m sending you all the positive energy I can. You were playing an incredible match, and I was cheering for you with all my heart,” Sindhu said.

True Olympic spirit 🤝



Chinese badminton player He Bing Jiao held a Spanish pin on the podium as a tribute to Carolina Marín, who earlier in the competition had been forced to forfeit their semi-final match due to injury#Olympics | #Paris2024 | #LaureusMoment pic.twitter.com/kBpkb2x3fK — Laureus (@LaureusSport) August 5, 2024

“Honestly, there’s no player I’ve faced on tour who has challenged me as much as you do. Your willpower, determination, and ability to put opponents under pressure are truly exceptional," she added.



“With your strength and resolve, it’s just a matter of time. Remember, I will always be your biggest supporter," Sindhu said.

No doubt, it is a setback for Marin, especially when she was close to reaching her second Olympic final.



However, Marin has always been someone who fights through challenging situations. This was evident from her first injury in 2019 when she believed in herself, made a comeback and proved herself on the global stage.

The world saw the outcome of her determination. She is currently the All England Open champion and ranked third in the world. It is sure that she will make a comeback as her fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback.

With He Bingjiao’s touching tribute, the badminton world stands united with Marin. It reflects the true spirit of the Olympics and sports in general.