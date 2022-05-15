Good news for fans: Voot to LIVE stream India vs Indonesia Thomas Cup Final for free

In a bid to give Indian badminton fans a reason to cherish, VOOT the official broadcast partner of Badminton World Federation (BWF), has announced that they will show the final of the Thomas Cup between India and Indonesia for free. The OTT platform, which charges Rs 299/- for a yearly subscription, will particularly showed the final for free so that every Indian fan can root for their favourite players during the historic clash.

India have entered their Thomas Cup final after defeating Denmark 3-2 in the semifinal. It is their maiden entry into the final in the 73-year-old history of the team's competition. The matches will begin at 11.30 AM.





First time finalist India take on 14 time defending champions Indonesia in their quest to clinch the gold medal and create history.



Catch the Thomas Cup 2022 Final and #VootForIndia. Open Access for all, streams Live & Free, 15th May at 11:30 AM on #Voot & @Sports18 pic.twitter.com/fZbfX2kjrr — Voot Select (@VootSelect) May 14, 2022

The proceedings will begin with the men's singles match between Lakshya Sen and Anthony Ginting. It will be followed by men's doubles action between India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Indonesia's Kevin Sanjaya/Mohammed Ahsan.



The proceedings will move on to the men's singles game between Kidambi Srikanth and Jonatan Christie. While K.P. Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Panjala will take on Muhammad Ardianto and Fajar Alfian in the men's doubles clash. The final encounter will be played between India's H.S. Prannoy and Indonesia's Shesar Rhustavito.

India is on the verge of creating history today at the Impact Arena in Thailand. And thanks to Voot's free service, fans could root for their favourite shuttlers who take on the Southeast behemoths.



