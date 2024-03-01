Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

German Open: Treesa/Gayatri moves to quarter-finals, Aakarshi knocked out

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand moved to the quarterfinals of the German Open 2024 while Aakarshi Kashyap and Sathish Karunakaran lost.

Indian women doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won their match against Japan in the semifnal.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 1 March 2024 4:56 AM GMT

Indian women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand moved to the quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament on Thursday.

While Treesa/Gayatri moved to the quarterfinals, India's challenge ended in men's singles and women's singles as Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aakarshi Kashyap lost their matches respectively.

Fourth-seeded Treesa/Gayatri registered a straight games win over qualifiers Sona Horinkova and Katerina Zuzakova of the Czech Republic.

In the first game, the Czech duo started well with the score tied at 5-5 but the Indian pair started dominating and won the first game 21-10. The second followed a similar script as the Indian pair raced away to win the match after being tied at 5-5.

In the women's singles, Aakarshi Kashyap lost in straight games to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark while in the men's singles Sathish Kumar Karunakaran lost 18-21, 22-24 to Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

Sathish showed some resilience against a higher-ranked opponent and almost forced a decider but Nhat Nguyen kept his calm to win and move to the quarter-finals.

Big Indian names such as HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, and Chirag Shetty gave the German Open a miss after the Badminton Asia Team championships.

They are likely to return for the other tournaments of the European tour.

Badminton
