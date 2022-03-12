CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

German Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen — Scores, Updates, Results

Lakshya Sen has his task cut out as he will have to get past reigning Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen to enter the finals of the German Open 2022. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen will clash against Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the German Open 2022
X

Lakshya Sen will clash against Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals of the German Open 2022 

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-12T22:19:33+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the German Open 2022!

Lakshya Sen is the last man and only Indian badminton shuttler standing from the whole contingent at the German Open 2022 as the 20-year-old prepares to lock horns with Denmark's World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

En route to the semi-finals, Lakshya has caused a major upset when he ousted World No. 5 Anthony Ginting in the pre-quarterfinal stages before side-stepping the challenges from HS Prannoy in the quarters to book his date with Axelsen.

With both players in absolutely stunning forms, this match will be a treat to witness. The winner of this clash will meet young Thai sensation Kunlavut Vitditsarn in the finals.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X