German Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen — Scores, Updates, Results

Lakshya Sen is the last man and only Indian badminton shuttler standing from the whole contingent at the German Open 2022 as the 20-year-old prepares to lock horns with Denmark's World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.

En route to the semi-finals, Lakshya has caused a major upset when he ousted World No. 5 Anthony Ginting in the pre-quarterfinal stages before side-stepping the challenges from HS Prannoy in the quarters to book his date with Axelsen.

With both players in absolutely stunning forms, this match will be a treat to witness. The winner of this clash will meet young Thai sensation Kunlavut Vitditsarn in the finals.

