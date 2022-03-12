Badminton
German Open 2022, Semifinals LIVE: Lakshya Sen takes on World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen — Scores, Updates, Results
Lakshya Sen has his task cut out as he will have to get past reigning Olympic champ Viktor Axelsen to enter the finals of the German Open 2022. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the German Open 2022!
Lakshya Sen is the last man and only Indian badminton shuttler standing from the whole contingent at the German Open 2022 as the 20-year-old prepares to lock horns with Denmark's World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen.
En route to the semi-finals, Lakshya has caused a major upset when he ousted World No. 5 Anthony Ginting in the pre-quarterfinal stages before side-stepping the challenges from HS Prannoy in the quarters to book his date with Axelsen.
With both players in absolutely stunning forms, this match will be a treat to witness. The winner of this clash will meet young Thai sensation Kunlavut Vitditsarn in the finals.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 12 March 2022 4:47 PM GMT
The rallies are a battle of nerves now!
Lakshya gets back on serve and gets a trio of points on the row.
Still a lot to make up for here...
- 12 March 2022 4:45 PM GMT
The errors come from the Sen racquet now and he shows signs of frustration..
Axelsen seems very comforable now and has a glaring lead in this decider.
Sen makes net errors while the Dane leads 16-10.
- 12 March 2022 4:42 PM GMT
Huge spot of worry for Lakshya Sen now...
Axelsen is unleashing some fiery smashes straight-up and leads 13-8.
The gap is expanding, Lakshya needs to act NOW.
- 12 March 2022 4:40 PM GMT
Things are so close in this match that the heart cannot!
Lakshya Sen is impressive, make no doubt but Axelsen is simply being Axelsen with his attack.
The Dane has a three-point cushion lead at 11-8.
Change of sides, come on Sen, come back!!!
- 12 March 2022 4:35 PM GMT
Lakshya's defense is a thing of beauty as well!
The level of badminton in this decider is on a whole new level as both are doing entertaining rallies now!
Lakshya moves so fast and is quick on his feet but Axelsen finds the gaps on time!
Crazy match this is, very fitting of a semi-final!
- 12 March 2022 4:32 PM GMT
Axelsen shows his experience now and gets the better of Sen in the rallies!
The rallies are getting lengthy now as both players are pushing each other to the extremes as the Dane takes a 5-4 lead with a cross-court beauty!
- 12 March 2022 4:28 PM GMT
WE DRAW LEVEL AT 2-2 in the decider!
Sen comes forward to the net and attacks and mixes up his pace!