German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen shocks World No. 5 Anthony Ginting and enters quarterfinals

Lakshya Sen is on a fantastic roll as the 20-year-old Indian badminton star clinically demolished World No. 5 Anthony Ginting in straight sets, 21-7, 21-9 in just 34 minutes at the ongoing German Open 2022.

Taking on the Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist who has been seeded fourth at the BWF Super 300 tournament, Lakshya Sen was right on the attack from the get-go of the match and meant business, barely giving Ginting any room to charge back in the Round of 16 clash.

As it is, this was the first meeting between the two players but the contest going so favourably and rather, seamlessly for the World No. 12 Lakshya Sen was also not expected but Sen was consistent with his strategy from start to finish and forced Ginting to pile up his errors. By defeating Ginting, Sen also his career's first win against a Top 5 player.

In an interview with The Bridge, right after his bronze medal win at the World Championships in December 2021, Sen had mentioned how he doesn't have any favourite shot in a match but would just about consider any shot his favourite as long as it gets him the point.

In today's match as well, Sen was seen living by these words as he covered the court alarmingly well and unleashed winners, body smashes, deceptive net shots, cross-court flicks, all in one barrage!

HUGE UPSET ALERT 🚨



Young Indian Badminton sensation scored his First Top 5 win and HOW



He beats Ginting in straight games to make it to Quarterfinals at #GermanOpenSuper300



Meets senior pro @PRANNOYHSPRI next pic.twitter.com/NTxuSYce78 — IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) March 10, 2022

At no point in the match did Sen face any pressure from Ginting and even didn't let the 25-year-old Indonesian get to double digits on the board, let alone take a set off him.



After a World Championships bronze, an Indian Open Super 500 crown win and a decent outing at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in February to such solid performances at the beginning of the European tour, one can safely say that Sen is meant for the bigger things.

Lakshya Sen will take on fellow Indian HS Prannoy in the quarter-finals of the German Open 2022 next.