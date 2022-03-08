Badminton
German Open 2022, Day 1: Sindhu, Srikanth in action — Scores, Updates, Live Blog
The European leg of the BWF tour kicks off with the German Open 2022. Catch all the exciting badminton action from Day 1 LIVE here.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 1 of the German Open Super 300!
Indian badminton stars are back in action with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen leading the charge at the German Open Super 300, the first tournament of the European leg of the 2022 BWF tour.
While World No. 7 Sindhu will be starting against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez and World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will square off against Thai opponent Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the first-round clashes.
Follow all the badminton action live here:
Live Updates
- 8 March 2022 11:28 AM GMT
Strong start for Sindhu, aye aye!
PV Sindhu means business here and she makes a few early smashes to show her command now!
She leads 6-1 in this opening game, let's go!
- 8 March 2022 11:24 AM GMT
And next up, we have our badminton queen PV Sindhu!
How special can Women's Day be with PV Sindhu in action on the same as well? Our Indian badminton queen takes the stage next and will look forward to coming in all guns blazing against familiar Thai opponent Busanan Ongbamrungphan in their career's 16th meeting!
- 8 March 2022 11:19 AM GMT
And Kidambi Srikanth WINS!
Bit of a tardy performance in the second game aside, Kidambi Srikanth is looking to be in good shape here and wins the match in 48 minutes, winning 21-10, 13-21, 21-7 to continue his campaign at the German Open 2022!
- 8 March 2022 11:12 AM GMT
Kidambi back in cruise control and has a healthy lead!
Good lifts from Kidambi as Brice Leverdez tests out the corners.
Srikanth leads comfortably in the decider at 15-6!
- 8 March 2022 11:03 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth gets off to a good start in the decider now!
Srikanth steadies his ship and leads 4-2 in the decider!
- 8 March 2022 11:02 AM GMT
And Leverdez pockets Game 2 at 21-13!
We are into a decider now!
- 8 March 2022 10:57 AM GMT
Leverdez is simply capitalising on Kidambi's net errors now...
Kidambi is on the verge of losing this second game and he needs to tighten the points and get it together!
Brice Leverdez leads 19-12 here in Game 2.
- 8 March 2022 10:53 AM GMT
A lot of net errors are piling up for Kidambi now...
Bit of trouble for Kidambi Srikanth now as Brice Leverdez is putting pressure and Kidambi's net game is suddenly not so perfect as usual.
Leverdez with a glaring lead at 15-6 in the second game.