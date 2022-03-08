Log In
Badminton

German Open 2022, Day 1: Sindhu, Srikanth in action — Scores, Updates, Live Blog

The European leg of the BWF tour kicks off with the German Open 2022. Catch all the exciting badminton action from Day 1 LIVE here.

PV Sindhu German Open 2022
 PV Sindhu (Source: Badminton Association of India)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-03-08T16:58:36+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 1 of the German Open Super 300!

Indian badminton stars are back in action with PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen leading the charge at the German Open Super 300, the first tournament of the European leg of the 2022 BWF tour.

While World No. 7 Sindhu will be starting against Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez and World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen will square off against Thai opponent Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the first-round clashes.

Follow all the badminton action live here:

Live Updates

