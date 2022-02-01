Badminton duo Gayatri Gopichand-Treesa Jolly jump 59 spots in latest BWF rankings

The young badminton duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly have attained their new highest ranking of World No.56 in the latest BWF Women's Double rankings.

The pair had won the women's doubles title at Odisha Open (BWF Tour Super 100) and also finished as runners-up in the Syed Modi International tournament last week. In December last year, the pair were also the runners-up at Victor Welsh International Badminton Championships.

Thanks to superb performance by Gayatri Gopichand & Treesa Jolly, the upcoming Indian duo has moved up by whopping 59 spots in last 3 weeks to be World No. 56 in latest BWF Women's Doubles rankings.

Gayatri is daughter of Chief National Coach Pullela Gopichand. https://t.co/xjHIUdy0cB pic.twitter.com/1wzXhMzJmm — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) February 1, 2022

After their back-to-back successful campaigns, Gayatri and Treesa who ranked 155th earlier, jumped 59 spots in just three weeks to reach 56th place.



Gayatri is the daughter of Chief National Coach Pulella Gopichand.

The Indian-American duo of Srivedya Gurazada and Ishika Jaiswal also saw a jump of 33 positions to reach the 111th rank on the list.

In the women's singles BWF rankings, Smit Toshinwala reached the 124th spot, taking a leap of 39 positions from her previous rank. While Malavika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha and Saniya Imad Farooqui reached the 61st, 62nd and 86th ranks respectively.