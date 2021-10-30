Log In
French Open 2021 LIVE, Semi-finals: PV Sindhu exits in semifinals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog

As PV Sindhu eyes the finals of the French Open 2021, follow all the action from the semis here as she takes on Takahashi.

PV Sindhu French Open 2021 (Source: Getty Images)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-10-30T15:46:52+05:30

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who was the lone Indian badminton player left in the mix at the ongoing French Open 2021 loses 21-16, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-finals against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. This was only the second tournament after the Tokyo Olympics outing that Sindhu is participating in. In the previous tournament - the Denmark Open 2021, Sindhu exited in the quarters to An Seyoung.

Thank you for staying with the French Open 2021 live blog of The Bridge!


