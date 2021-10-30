French Open 2021 LIVE, Semi-finals: PV Sindhu exits in semifinals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who was the lone Indian badminton player left in the mix at the ongoing French Open 2021 loses 21-16, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-finals against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. This was only the second tournament after the Tokyo Olympics outing that Sindhu is participating in. In the previous tournament - the Denmark Open 2021, Sindhu exited in the quarters to An Seyoung.

