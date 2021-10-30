Badminton
French Open 2021 LIVE, Semi-finals: PV Sindhu exits in semifinals - Scores, Updates, Results, Live blog
As PV Sindhu eyes the finals of the French Open 2021, follow all the action from the semis here as she takes on Takahashi.
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu who was the lone Indian badminton player left in the mix at the ongoing French Open 2021 loses 21-16, 16-21, 12-21 in the semi-finals against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi. This was only the second tournament after the Tokyo Olympics outing that Sindhu is participating in. In the previous tournament - the Denmark Open 2021, Sindhu exited in the quarters to An Seyoung.
Thank you for staying with the French Open 2021 live blog of The Bridge!
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2021 10:12 AM GMT
PV Sindhu bows out in the semifinal
It's over, Sindhu exits French Open losing in the semifinal 21-18, 16-21, 12-21 against Takahashi.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:10 AM GMT
Sindhu is now trailing by eight points at 10-18. It would be pretty difficult from here to recover
- 30 Oct 2021 10:09 AM GMT
Takahashi's combination shorts in left and right of the court takes her slowly towards the victory at 16-10.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:07 AM GMT
Sindhu tries a comeback
A lovely crosscourt backhand by Sindhu here. Makes it 10-14.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:07 AM GMT
Takashi maintains 5-point lead
A lovely reverse shot near the sidelines finds Takahashi off-guarded and Sindhu wins another point.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:06 AM GMT
Sindhu recovers bagging two points
Sindhu grabs two consecutive points to make it 8-12.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:04 AM GMT
Sindhu 6-12 Takahashi
Takahashi finds the extreme left corner of the court to gain a six-point lead.
- 30 Oct 2021 10:03 AM GMT
Sindhu 6-11 Takahashi
The Japanese have now a five-point edge over Sindhu at the interval.
- 30 Oct 2021 9:58 AM GMT
It's levelled at 4-4 in the final game.
Sindhu and Takahashi fighting toe-to-toe to win this final game and reach the final.