French Open LIVE: PV Sindhu wins, Srikanth loses, Lakshya, Satwik/Chirag in action- Scores, Updates, Blog

French Open 2024 LIVE: Three Indian singles and two doubles pair will feature in the second round of the French Open Super 750 tournament.

PV Sindhu will take on Beiwen Zhang of the USA, Kidambi Srikanth will face Lu Guang Zu of China, and Lakshya Sen will be up against Li Shi Feng of China.

In men's doubles World number one, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on Man Wei Chong/Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia.

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will go against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan in women's doubles.

Stay tuned for updates.



