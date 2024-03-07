Badminton
French Open LIVE: PV Sindhu wins, Srikanth loses, Lakshya, Satwik/Chirag in action- Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the second round of the French Open 2024 Super 750 tournament.
French Open 2024 LIVE: Three Indian singles and two doubles pair will feature in the second round of the French Open Super 750 tournament.
PV Sindhu will take on Beiwen Zhang of the USA, Kidambi Srikanth will face Lu Guang Zu of China, and Lakshya Sen will be up against Li Shi Feng of China.
In men's doubles World number one, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will take on Man Wei Chong/Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia.
Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand will go against Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan in women's doubles.
Live Updates
- 7 March 2024 1:02 PM GMT
PV Sindhu wins it and moves to quarter-finals.
PV Sindhu wins the decider 21-14 and moves to the quarter-final.
- 7 March 2024 12:53 PM GMT
Sindhu leads at the mid-game break.
PV Sindhu has come back stronger as she leads 11-7 in the decider.
- 7 March 2024 12:45 PM GMT
Sindhu has forced a decider.
Sindhu wins the second game comprehensively with a score of 21-10 and we are going to a decider.
- 7 March 2024 12:37 PM GMT
PV Sindhu leads in the second game.
PV Sindhu leads 12-8 in the second game and she will have to win the second game.
- 7 March 2024 12:36 PM GMT
Srikanth implodes in the decider.
Srikanth imploded in the final game as Lu Guang Zu wins 22-20 in the final game. This loss will haunt him for long.
- 7 March 2024 12:25 PM GMT
Kidmabi Srikanth is closing on to a win.
Kidmabi is leading 17-13 in the decider and he needs to maintain his calm at the moment.
- 7 March 2024 12:23 PM GMT
PV Sindhu loses the first game.
Beiwen Zhang continues her good form and defeats PV Sindhu 21-13 in the first game.
- 7 March 2024 12:19 PM GMT
Srikanth has a slight lead in the decider.
Nothing to separate both shuttlers. Srikanth comes up with a fabulous back court return and he goes into 11-10 lead.
- 7 March 2024 12:17 PM GMT
Zhang leads against Sindhu in the first game.
Zhang has a lead of 11-7 against Sindhu in the first game.